Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:55
comunicato stampa

Shaping the Future of Compliance in Digital Assets

14 dicembre 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, regulatory and AML compliance pose unique challenges. MarketGuard, in its forward-thinking collaboration with JayBee AG, is redefining AML, KYC, and KYT compliance for blockchain businesses.

MarketGuard, offering innovative crypto compliance solutions, aimed to upgrade its SaaS platform to address the rapidly changing digital currency landscape. JayBee, a Swiss company specialised in compliance, regulation, and risk management with a strong focus on DLT & FinTech, emerged as the perfect strategic partner. Together, an all-encompassing compliance officer's workspace has been created streamlining all tasks from client onboarding and risk assessment to transaction monitoring and regulatory reporting.

 

Yury Berg, Board Member, MarketGuard: "Our partnership with JayBee marks a significant advancement in crypto compliance. We're not just adapting to the digital currency landscape; we're leading the way towards a safer, more compliant financial future."

Jürg Baltensperger, Founder & Managing Director, JayBee: "Our collaboration with MarketGuard merges our regulatory know-how with their cutting-edge crypto compliance technology. This sets new industry standards, transforming challenges into opportunities for secure, compliant growth in digital assets."

This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a trailblazing force in crypto FinTech. MarketGuard and JayBee are actively shaping the future of compliance in digital currencies, promising ongoing innovation and setting new benchmarks in crypto compliance.

About MarketGuard

MarketGuard is a provider of white-label and SaaS AML&KYC technology for blockchain businesses.

About JayBee

JayBee is a Swiss firm specializing in Compliance, Regulatory, and Risk Management in DLT & FinTech. JayBee supported so far 150+ financial intermediaries in crypto as well as supports banks to build up a crypto offering and set up an education program in crypto compliance.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299806/MarketGuard_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299807/4453921/MarketGuard_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shaping-the-future-of-compliance-in-digital-assets-302013977.html

