Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:52
comunicato stampa

Teleperformance leads European customer contact industry awards with nine honors for exceptional customer service

05 dicembre 2023 | 18.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced it was honored with nine awards for exceptional customer service by the European customer contact industry – the most of any CX organization in the industry.

The European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs) recognizes organizations across Europe that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers. Together Teleperformance and Majorel, which was acquired by Teleperformance in early November, were awarded for industry leadership in the following categories:

Teleperformance's leadership within the European customer contact industry is driven by its expertise in providing flexible, agile and resilient smartshoring service options to customers including virtual, domestic, and international staffing to support a variety of client language support needs across the globe. All aspects of the company's smartshoring delivery model were crafted to optimize the remote working environment, from comprehensive security measures to virtual recruiting and automated processes – all connected by centralized Cloud Campus Hubs.

Teleperformance now operates in 95 countries globally, with nearly 500,000 employees currently serving 170 countries in 300 languages and dialects on behalf of many of the world's most respected brands.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUPTeleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages today, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058313/Teleperformance_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleperformance-leads-european-customer-contact-industry-awards-with-nine-honors-for-exceptional-customer-service-302004929.html

Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza contact industry exceptional customer service customer service assistenza clienti
