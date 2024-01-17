Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Gennaio 2024
Veeva Completes Study Migrations to Veeva Vault EDC for Top Biopharma

17 gennaio 2024 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20 biopharma and Veeva Services migrated 25 ongoing clinical studies to Veeva Vault EDC from a legacy electronic data capture (EDC) application. This successful migration of an entire core study portfolio – including a large study with more than 500 research sites and 7,000 patients – is an important industry first. With migrations complete, the customer plans to use Vault EDC for all current and future trials globally.

Life sciences companies have historically avoided migrating studies due to technical challenges, complex data models, and risk concerns. Vault EDC's proprietary migration capability enables Veeva Services to migrate ongoing studies securely with minimal disruption. With this top 20 biopharma, Vault EDC was used to migrate more than 55 million data points and five million forms safely and efficiently.

"Locked down legacy systems and perceived risks have made the topic of migrating studies a non-starter," said Drew Garty, chief technology officer, Veeva Vault CDMS. "Biopharma companies can now reliably migrate ongoing studies from their legacy applications to Veeva Vault EDC with a repeatable approach that can reduce fees, drive standardization, and provide a better site experience."

Vault EDC's migration capability enables customers to decommission legacy EDC systems while advancing clinical data management. To learn more about Vault EDC, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultEDC.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

925-226-8821

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

deivis.mercado@veeva.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-completes-study-migrations-to-veeva-vault-edc-for-top-biopharma-302036648.html

