Giovedì 07 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:53
Wondershare Advances the Art of Screen Recording and Editing with AI-Driven DemoCreator 7

07 dicembre 2023 | 03.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare DemoCreator, the pioneer in integrated recording and editing technology, proudly unveils DemoCreator 7—an exceptional upgrade that redefines the boundaries of user experience. Engineered with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, DemoCreator 7 transforms the core dynamics of screen recording with unparalleled optimization, introduces a suite of sophisticated editing tools, and ushers in a new era of video sharing functionalities.

Continuing its tradition of excellence, Wondershare reaffirms its dedication to empowering creators of educational, marketing, and entertainment content through the latest release of DemoCreator 7. With a deep understanding of the varied realms of knowledge dissemination, Wondershare's DemoCreator 7 stands at the forefront of the AI revolution. The software suite's latest enhancements leverage Wondershare's extensive AI research, offering groundbreaking features such as lifelike virtual persona recording, versatile AI-driven voice modulation tools, and advanced AI portrait recording and editing capabilities. This commitment ensures that professionals across multiple industries have access to the most innovative tools to create, educate, and entertain.

Here are some key updates:

Enhanced Recording Features:

- Introduction of 5 new overlay recording effects for static and dynamic cursors.- Expansion of virtual avatars to 30 sets.

Improved Editing Features:

- AI voiceover tool supporting 40+ tones and 8 languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian.- Addition of core highlights to the editor toolbar.- Introduction of over 1000 new editing effects and resources.

It should be noted that to improve the efficiency of team collaboration for SMB (Small and Medium-sized Business) users, this significant update offers enterprise-level features including the ability to export works to the cloud for distribution and functionality for interactive messaging.

"In an industry where technology and creativity intersect, DemoCreator stands as a beacon of innovation," stated Hanna, CEO of Wondershare's DemoCreator. "Our unwavering mission is to support the content creation community by continuously refining our recording and editing capabilities. The introduction of AI tools in DemoCreator 7 doesn't just enhance user experience—it revolutionizes it, setting a new standard for precision and efficiency in the content creation process."

Compatibility

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about DemoCreator.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3DGVMRZzU4 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-advances-the-art-of-screen-recording-and-editing-with-ai-driven-democreator-7-302008281.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
