Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2025
comunicato stampa

inCruises Raises Over $256,000 in 2024 Mercy Ships Fundraising Campaign

27 gennaio 2025 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The "Enriching Lives Beyond Travel" Campaign Funds Life-Changing Healthcare Efforts

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises proudly announces the success of its 2024 Mercy Ships fundraising campaign, "Enriching Lives Beyond Travel." This year, the inCruises community united to exceed its $250,000 USD fundraising goal, raising an impressive $256,000 USD. These funds will support Mercy Ships, a global charity that operates hospital ships staffed by volunteer medical professionals, providing life-changing surgeries and community development projects in regions where healthcare is otherwise inaccessible.

"Once again, our global family has demonstrated the incredible power of collective compassion," said Michael Hutchison, inGroup CEO and Co-Founder. "These donations are a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. Through our efforts, we’re not just providing healthcare—we’re restoring hope. I’m inspired every day by the generosity of our Partners and Members."

Since the partnership began in 2021, the inCruises community has collectively raised over $996,000 USD for Mercy Ships. This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring commitment of inGroup’s leadership and its global Member and Partner network.

“Our partnership with inGroup is truly special,” said Simone Jones, Director of New Business Development at Mercy Ships. "Over the past several years, we’ve become integral to each other’s cultural fabric. The generous donations from inGroup’s fundraising efforts directly transform lives in the communities and countries we serve. But this relationship goes beyond financial contributions.

"As someone who collaborates with numerous multinational companies, I’ve come to understand that true success lies in people—the connections we build and the collective impact we achieve. inGroup exemplifies this perfectly. I recall something Michael Hutchison once said: ‘Who you represent, represents you.’ Those words deeply resonate with me. Thank you, inGroup, for your unwavering support and for making such a meaningful difference in the world.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.

inGroup International is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.com.

