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Longnan Olive Oil Clinches Major International Awards

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05 novembre 2026 | 12.39
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Publicity Department of the CPC Longnan Municipal Committee

LONGNAN, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the winners of the 2026 Australian International Olive Awards (China Leg) were officially announced, with Chinese olive oils securing an impressive haul of 4 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medals. Among them, Longnan stood out with a remarkable 3 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

The Publicity Department of the CPC Longnan Municipal Committee noted that as the "Hometown of Chinese Olives," Wudu District in Longnan boasts an olive planting area of 640,000 mu (approx. 42,667 hectares). In 2026, the region is expected to produce 68,200 metric tons of fresh olives and 8,200 metric tons of extra virgin olive oil, with a total output value projected to exceed 4.2 billion yuan. This achievement places Longnan first nationwide among major olive-producing regions across four key metrics: planting area, fresh fruit yield, extra virgin olive oil yield, and economic benefits.

Situated along the 33rd parallel north in the Bailong River Basin, Longnan features low humidity, limited rainfall, and abundant sunshine. It is widely recognized by Chinese and international olive experts as the most suitable growing region for olives in China. The Publicity Department of the CPC Longnan Municipal Committee added that, to date, Longnan has garnered a total of 102 international awards and 89 domestic awards. It has successfully been recognized as a "National Demonstration Zone for Famous Olive Brands" and a "National Demonstration Zone for Geographical Indication Protection." Longnan's olive products are exported to numerous countries and regions worldwide.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41c35063-cd09-499e-9b32-fad55a9a2247 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec47a03-4e2c-457d-a7e0-83aa616ed064

Contact person: Mr. Han, Tel: 86-10-63074558

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