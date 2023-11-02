Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
SteelCloud Delivers Cyber Compliance Software to a NATO Ministry of Defense

01 novembre 2023 | 14.01
Automating Continuous STIG Compliance with ConfigOS

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that a NATO Ministry of Defense has licensed its ConfigOS STIG compliance automation software. This is the first expansion of the implementation of ConfigOS into a European defense organization.

"The STIGs are the gold standard for cyber hygiene in military computer infrastructures," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud Chief Operating Officer. "We are seeing an increase interest across all industries in the adoption of standards-based cyber controls. We are excited to see utilization of our software by this important NATO customer," he added.

STIGs (Security Technical Implementation Guides), published by the DoD's Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), are the system-level cyber control foundation for security computer infrastructures. The ConfigOS compliance software suite will address hardening and continuous compliance for both Windows and Linux-based computer assets. The European implementation will begin before the end of this year.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or info@steelcloud.com. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061839/SteelCloud_LLC__Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steelcloud-delivers-cyber-compliance-software-to-a-nato-ministry-of-defense-301974177.html

