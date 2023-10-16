Cerca nel sito
 
XCMG Machinery Showcases Latest Emergency Rescue Equipment and Solution at China Fire 2023

16 ottobre 2023 | 14.32
BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) exhibited a comprehensive lineup of 16 emergency rescue equipment products and one virtual simulation training system for five major application scenarios of high-rise rescue, industrial fire, urban inland inundation, geological disaster, and forest fire prevention and control at the 20th China International Fire Protection Equipment Technology Conference & Exposition which is held from October 10 to 13 in Beijing, China.

"We're witnessing more frequent extreme weathers and natural disasters in recent years, the demand for emergency rescue equipment continues to grow, XCMG leverages its leading advantages in developing and manufacturing firefighting machinery equipment for various scenarios – our aerial fire trucks have been ranked No.1 in domestic sales for 13 years consecutively, and we've been exploring new technologies, new products, and new fields to establish a comprehensive portfolio of more than 100 emergency rescue equipment products of different categories as well as set solutions," said Li Qianjin, assistant president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Fire Safety Equipment.

Innovative equipment breaking through new grounds

 

