Venerdì 28 Luglio 2023
CCTV+: Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady

28 luglio 2023 | 12.52
BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday met with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China'sSichuan Province.

The Indonesian first lady is accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Peng and Iriana Joko Widodo appreciated local exquisite handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage. They also watched a tea art performance.

Recalling their previous meetings, Peng said China and Indonesia enjoy cultural affinity and close people-to-people bonds, expressing the hope that the two sides will enhance their friendship.

Iriana Joko Widodo spoke highly of China's protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, saying that the visit to Chengdu has further deepened her understanding and love of Chinese history and culture.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StAIggTGFuw 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-peng-liyuan-meets-indonesian-first-lady-301888178.html

