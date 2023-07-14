Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:22 Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise e la tentazione del regista: "Volevo ringiovanirlo ma poi..."

13:09 Digitale, Governo e Conferenza Regioni-Province autonome insieme per trasformazione

12:44 Monza, mangiano torta alla marijuana e vedono i fantasmi: 8 universitari intossicati

12:31 Gb, sciopero personale aeroporto Gatwick per 4 giorni

12:28 Olanda, accoltella diverse persone a Leida: ricercato

12:05 Voghera, mamma strangola il figlio di un anno poi chiama i soccorsi

11:39 Italia nella morsa del caldo, weekend rovente: fino a 16 città da bollino rosso

11:20 Università, al via bandi Collegi universitari: 1.000 posti letto in 18 città

11:14 Boomdabash: "Le cantiamo a chi ci accusa di essere 'Venduti' al mainstream"

10:58 Ascolti tv, vince 'Noos' su Rai1

10:53 Migranti, 240 arrivi nella notte a Lampedusa: quasi 2mila in hotspot

10:48 Innovazione, con l'app MaaS in tasca auto, bus, scooter e perfino una metro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vision China studies influence of ancient culture on modern world

14 luglio 2023 | 12.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHAOYANG, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese and foreign officials and experts at the Vision China event in Chaoyang, Liaoning province, on July 13. 

The Vision China event, jointly organized by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, China Daily and the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Liaoning Provincial Committee, was held on July 13 in Chaoyang, Liaoning province.

Themed "Tracing the origins of Chinese civilization and passing it on to future generations", the event invited Chinese and foreign experts engaged in archaeological and historical research, civilization studies and cultural heritage protection to share insights on Hongshan Culture, the development of world civilization, and cultural inheritance and innovation.

At a symposium on cultural inheritance and development on June 2, President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, summarized five prominent features regarding Chinese civilization — consistency, originality, uniformity, inclusiveness, and peacefulness.

Li Qun, director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, called for in-depth study and implementation of Xi's guidance on cultural heritage work at the event.

"We will deepen our research in key programs, including projects engaged in tracing the origins of Chinese civilization, systematically reveal the discoveries of ancient Chinese society and its historical development patterns," Li said.

Hongshan Culture was a Neolithic culture renowned for its exquisite jade. In the early 1980s, a team of archaeologists discovered the Niuheliang site dating back 5,000 to 5,500 years in Chaoyang, marking a milestone in the study of Hongshan Culture.

Liu Huiyan, head of the publicity department of the Liaoning Provincial CPC Committee, said the great discovery of Niuheliang not only expanded the scope of archaeological study of ancient Chinese history from the Yellow River Basin to the western region of the Liaohe River Basin, but also extended the recorded history of Chinese civilization by 1,000 years, providing real archaeological evidence about the more than 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, highlighted the important historical references provided by Hongshan Culture for modern development, and vowed to expand communication platforms, create high-quality and multimedia products featuring Chinese culture, and promote exchanges and mutual learning among world civilizations.

"We will stay firmly rooted in Chinese culture. We will collect and refine the defining symbols and best elements of Chinese culture and showcase them to the world," he said.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154241/image_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vision-china-studies-influence-of-ancient-culture-on-modern-world-301877430.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Vision China at the Vision Cina event in Chaoyang
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news oggi 14 luglio 2023
News to go
Lavoro in estate 2023, 160mila posti vacanti
News to go
Pnrr, modifiche Italia quarta rata: il punto
News to go
Ministro Urso vuole riaprire miniere chiuse
Joe Biden e la battuta su Prigozhin: "Attento a cosa mangi..." - Video
News to go
Mondiali 2022, arrivano i soldi per i club
News to go
Tassi, Visco: imminente pausa nell'aumento
News to go
Covid, 123 medici contro Bassetti
News to go
Caldo e temporali, meteo spacca in due l'Italia
News to go
Napoli, Mauro Meluso nuovo direttore sportivo
News to go
Bonus barriere esteso anche agli appartamenti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza