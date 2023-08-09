Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:40 Totti jr verso il Frosinone, il 17enne giocherà con la primavera

12:22 Guerra Ucraina-Russia: il punto su droni, F-16 e Leopard

12:15 Salisburgo-Inter, Lautaro Martinez out per affaticamento: formazioni, orario come vederla in tv

11:59 Premier League, Arsenal insegue Manchester City secondo i book. Haaland capocannoniere?

11:47 Calciomercato Juventus, i tifosi bianconeri non vogliono Lukaku

11:32 Ascolti tv, 'Il Trofeo Berlusconi' su Canale 5 vince il prime time

11:29 Calciomercato Napoli, in arrivo il centrocampista Cajuste dal Reims

11:23 Mutuo variabile, "fino a 4mila euro in più rispetto al 2021"

11:16 Francia, incendio in struttura per disabili: almeno 9 morti

10:42 Migranti, naufragio in Canale di Sicilia: 41 morti, superstiti a Lampedusa

10:31 Reddito cittadinanza, Calderone: "Lo perderanno in 200mila"

10:30 Tory Lanez condannato a 10 anni per aver sparato a Megan Thee Stallion

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

With the Launch of Goodnotes 6, Goodnotes Becomes the World's First AI-Powered Digital Paper Company, Forever Improving How People Create, Learn, Work, and Take Notes

09 agosto 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnotes, the beloved digital paper app for note-taking and 2022 iPad App of the Year, unveils Goodnotes 6 today exclusively on Apple's platforms.

By pushing the boundaries of handwriting with new AI-backed features such as Spellcheck and AI Math Assistance, Goodnotes 6 will transform how people interact with information personally and professionally.

Goodnotes is on a mission to remove barriers for ideas and knowledge. Users can have all of their note-taking needs fulfilled inside a single app, whether it's sharing, planning, getting unstuck, inspiring creativity, or learning from other people's insights and materials.

Goodnotes 6 elevates the digital paper experience with its newest features:

"Our team has been enormously excited to reimagine the way people interact with information and bring true innovation to the digital note-taking experience," said Steven Chan, Founder and CEO of Goodnotes. "We're thrilled to finally put Goodnotes 6 in the hands of our users, who we hope will feel the magic of a smarter and more delightful Goodnotes with our new user interface and our industry-first AI handwriting features."

Goodnotes unveils its rebrand alongside the launch of Goodnotes 6, featuring a refreshed brand strategy, visual identity, and updated logo to present the joy and journey of digital note-taking. Goodnotes partnered with Motto, a strategic branding company, for the rebrand.

Goodnotes 6 is free to download on iOS, iPadOS and macOS, and free to use for up to 3 notebooks. The full suite of features can be unlocked with unlimited notebooks for $9.99 USD per year or $29.99 USD as a one-time purchase (local pricing applies).

Existing paid GoodNotes 5 users can continue using GoodNotes 5, or upgrade to Goodnotes 6 at a discount. Goodnotes 6 will continue to be free for educational institutions through Apple School Manager.

On the heels of this Goodnotes 6 release, Goodnotes will continue to invest in and create AI note-taking features that will enhance note-taking itself and allow users to manipulate handwritten and typed information in new ways.

ABOUT GOODNOTES: 

Goodnotes is the leading AI digital paper used by millions of users worldwide. Launched in 2011, Goodnotes started as an improvement to physical paper notes — introducing the ability to take handwritten digital notes, search handwritten text, and organize everything into a digital library. Today, Goodnotes is pioneering generative AI for digital handwriting in the productivity space. Goodnotes was most recently named Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170413/iPad_12_9_EN_9_AutoCorrect.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170466/iPad_12_9_EN_2_Hand_Writing_ID_9fea4a5e7e14.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170467/iPad_12_9_EN_6_Marketplace_ID_a5f7d5383ac5.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-the-launch-of-goodnotes-6-goodnotes-becomes-the-worlds-first-ai-powered-digital-paper-company-forever-improving-how-people-create-learn-work-and-take-notes-301895676.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Forever Improving How People create beloved digital paper app Goodnotes 6 today exclusively
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, 9 i morti nell'attacco a Pokrovsk
News to go
Palermo, nascondeva in un box 144 chili di droga: arrestato
News to go
Blackout in Sudan, obitori al collasso e rischio epidemie
News to go
Usa-Russia, confronto anche sulla Luna
News to go
Salario minimo, incontro Meloni-opposizioni l'11 agosto
News to go
Bologna, scoperta maxi frode: 63 denunce
News to go
Niger, sottosegretaria Usa a Niamey: "Colloqui difficili"
News to go
Messina Denaro, il legale: "Condizioni di salute disperate"
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: a luglio record storico temperature
Bonus mobili 2023, detrazione Irpef per spesa massima di 8mila euro: a chi spetta
New to go
Anarchici, 9 arresti per associazione con finalità di terrorismo
News to go
Ucraina, missili su Pokrovsk: bilancio morti sale a 8
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza