Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:57 Eunice Newton Foote, doodle di Google di oggi dedicato a scienziata che scoprì l'effetto serra

11:46 Ascolti tv, 'Scomparsa' in replica vince il prime time

11:32 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Combattere terroristi con metodi disumani"

11:32 Azione, Alessio D'Amato entra nel partito

11:22 Antitrust sanziona eToro per pubblicità ingannevole, multa da 1,3 milioni

10:54 Incidente a Livorno, scooter contro auto: muore 20enne, grave l'amico

10:51 Ucraina-Russia, allarme aereo in 8 regioni inclusa Kiev

10:41 Ultimo in concerto a Milano oggi 17 luglio, la scaletta di San Siro

10:40 Inflazione frena a giugno, +6,4% su base annua

10:25 Caldo record in Italia, i consigli per difendere gli animali

10:14 Carburanti, oggi prezzi benzina e diesel ancora in salita

10:08 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, tuffi: Bertocchi-Pellacani bronzo nel sincro. Programma di oggi 17 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Snowsky Salt sets up import and export subsidiary to expand global footprint

17 luglio 2023 | 11.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsky Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd (Snowsky Salt, 600929.SH), a Chinese salt production and marketing enterprise, inaugurated a subsidiary for the import and export of its products on July 1 in Changsha City, central China'sHunan Province, as part of the efforts to expand its overseas business.

The new company aims to become an important salt and salt chemical supplier in Asia. It targets at business footprint in more than 10 countries and regions in 2023, with exports reaching 500,00 tonnes and revenue of over 40 million yuan. Its goals for the 2024-2025 period are to reach Japan, the Republic of Korea, the ten ASEAN member countries, the Middle East and other regions, export 150,000 tonnes of products and generate around 150 million yuan of revenue.

The establishment of the subsidiary marks a step forward for Snowsky Salt, which has seen a compound annual growth rate of over 20 percent in business in recent years, to become a world-class salt enterprise.

Snowsky Salt began exploring exporting salt products to global markets in 2019. 

In June of 2020, the company exported 6,000-odd tonnes of edible salt to Angola, marking its first entry into the African market. In July of the same year, it exported over 1200 tonnes of edible salt in small bags to Singapore, followed by exports of such product to Cambodia and Laos. 

In June 2021, the salt producer opened an account on Alibaba.com, making its products available for cross-border e-commerce trading. 

In 2022, Snowsky Salt moved on to expand business in the Middle East. From the end of 2022 to the beginning of this year, it conducted thorough research on the ASEAN markets and paid visits to countries such as Cambodia and Laos.

Snowsky Salt has seen booming export business. It exported 67,000 tonnes of salt in 2021, with a sales revenue exceeding 30 million yuan. Its exports in 2022 reached 90,000 tonnes. 

Meanwhile, the company's export structure kept optimizing. Export products have covered edible salt, daily salt and salt chemical products, in comparison with only large bags of salt previously. 

It's learned that Snowsky Salt will first focus on markets in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia, and then expand its presence in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and America.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335094.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-snowsky-salt-sets-up-import-and-export-subsidiary-to-expand-global-footprint-301878308.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza marketing enterprise expand its overseas business esportazione importazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Non daremo tregua a governo"
News to go
Iran, torna in strada la polizia morale
News to go
Covid, "serve vaccino in autunno": l'appello di infettivologi e igienisti
News to go
Fs, al via Roma Termini-Pompei no stop: viaggio inaugurale con Meloni
News to go
Accordo sul grano scade domani 17 luglio
News to go
Caldo record, ondata sull'Italia
News to go
Migranti, Meloni ancora in Tunisia con von der Leyen
Auto a rate, aumentano costi anche per prestiti e finanziamenti
News to go
Forza Italia, Tajani eletto segretario nazionale
News to go
Scuola, nuovo contratto per oltre 1 milione di dipendenti
News to go
Migranti, 289 bimbi morti o scomparsi nel Mediterraneo
News to go
Cinema, a Hollywood gli attori scioperano con gli sceneggiatori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza