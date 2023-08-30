Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

Maypharm Introduces its whole Lineups with Newly Launched products including METOO, HAIRNA, and SEDY FILL

30 agosto 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm Co., Ltd. introduces its whole lineups with newly launched products including METOO, HAIRNA, and SEDY FILL. Maypharm is a global company founded in 2015, specializing in cosmetic medicine and dermocosmetic products for skin care and rejuvenation.

Maypharm is committed to providing innovative cosmetic solutions with the highest standards for safety and efficacy, exceeding both patient and provider expectations.

Maypharm has become one of the leading players in the Korean dermocosmetics market, with a global network of distributors for its exclusive brands.

Maypharm offers specialty medical supplies and medical-grade skin care products, including dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, mesotherapy products, cosmetics, and more. Maypharm's mission is to exceed client expectations with the highest standards of quality and service.

All the products are manufactured in South Korea according to Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA) regulations.

At Maypharm, it strives to offer the most innovative products with the best quality, cost, and service.

Maypharm is constantly expanding its portfolio, currently working with its own exclusive brands.

1.     PHARMACEUTICALS

A.      Botulinum Toxin [Medicinal]

2.     MEDICAL DEVICES (Dermal & Body Fillers)

A.      Hyaluronic Acid

B.      Polylactic Acid

C.      Collagen

3.     SKIN BOOSTERS

A.      Premium Skin Booster Line

B.      Exosome Complex (Face)

C.      High-Concentration HA

D.     PN (Polynucleotide)

E.      PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide)

4.     HAIR CARE

A.      Home Care Line

B.      Exosome Complex (Scalp)

5.     OTHER

A.      Cosmetics

B.      Lipolysis Solution

C.      Derma Device

D.     Scalp Device

E.      Topical Anesthetic Cream

For further details, please contact us at maypharm@maypharm.co.kr, or visit its website at https://www.may-pharm.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195300/Maypharm_intro.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195301/Maypharm_intro2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-introduces-its-whole-lineups-with-newly-launched-products-including-metoo-hairna-and-sedy-fill-301911241.html

Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Maypharm Co. Ltd. Introduces global company founded società globale Co. Ltd.
in Evidenza