Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Representative K-kid brand Goongbe wins at iF Design Award 2023

14 luglio 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Aesthetic design with a motif of placenta jar and lotus, reflecting the brand's origin as a secret method of royal family

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goongbe, Korea's representative kid brand, has won in the beauty and healthcare category for packaging at iF Design Award 2023, a global design award.

The award-winning product, Pri-mmune, which belongs to Goongbe's baby line, was designed with a motif of placental jar (a jar used to store umbilical cords) and lotus. In the Joseon dynasty, the placental jar symbolized the health and longevity of prince, while the lotus represented the strength of life that blooms immaculately even in muddy conditions. The design received high acclaim for effectively conveying the aspiration for the health of babies.

Goongbe began from a secret method employed by the royal family in the Joseon dynasty, where babies were bathed on the third day of birth in water brewed with peach tree, apricot tree, and mulberry. Patented ingredient Royal Oji Complex™[1], a blend of ceramide, amino acid and polyphenol, provides hydration, enhances the skin's barrier function, and offers soothing benefits.

The product is made without any allergens designated by the FDA and the EU. It features a fragrance that is registered with the FEMA of the US and has passed a stringent skin irritation test.

Goongbe officials said, "With Pri-mmune, we intended to deliver the brand philosophy of cherishing all babies as those in the royal family."

Goongbe has won at Korea's National Brand Award for five consecutive years and at Korea's no.1 beauty app award in 2022 for three times, speaking volumes about its market position in the K-kid skincare market.

Its premium image and remarkable product capability are gaining popularity in international markets, as well. It won the "new brand award'[2] at Tmall Global, China's largest e-commerce platform, and ranks first[3] in the kid sunscreen category at Tmall Brand Zone, leading the kid sunscreen category. At SASA Hongkong, the largest H&B store in Asia, it ranked first[4] in the entire baby sunscreen category. The eight items of Pri-mmune Baby are registered with National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) as kid skincare cosmetics, with proven expertise and safety as kid skincare products.

[1] 2020. 04~2021. 03

[2] 2020. 04~2021. 03

[3] 2020.02~06, 2020.08~09, 2020.11, 2021.03~04, 2021.06, 2021.08, 2021.09~11

[4] 2020.02~06, 2020.08~09, 2020.11, 2021.03~04, 2021.06, 2021.08, 2021.09~11

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149998/Goongbe_image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/representative-k-kid-brand-goongbe-wins-at-if-design-award-2023-301877401.html

in Evidenza