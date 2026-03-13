circle x black
OPPO and Google Partner to Redefine Productivity for Foldable Devices with Next-Gen AI Stylus Experience

13 marzo 2026 | 15.09
SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, is deepening its collaboration with Google Cloud to reimagine AI-powered productivity on its upcoming Find N6 foldable flagship with the new OPPO AI Pen.

Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO, said: “OPPO’s close collaboration with partners like Google Cloud enables us to bring the latest and most advanced AI experiences to our users. Featuring powerful AI capabilities, we have evolved the traditional stylus into the innovative OPPO AI Pen, marking a significant leap in efficiency for the foldable smartphone experience.”

AI Chart and AI Image: Next-Level Productivity with OPPO AI Pen

The upcoming Find N6 will launch together with the OPPO AI Pen, featuring exclusive AI Chart and AI Image functions built with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.

While taking notes or sketching ideas with a stylus helps capture inspiration quickly, translating handwritten drafts into polished, professional formats has always been a challenge. With AI Chart built with Gemini Pro, users can press the dedicated side button on the OPPO AI Pen and simply circle their handwritten notes to instantly generate a clean, editable digital table, allowing for faster information organization in meetings, planning sessions, and daily work.

Beyond text and charts, the AI Image feature is built with Nano Banana, and further expands creative possibilities by transforming simple doodles into refined artwork. Users can even provide specific text prompts to guide the AI, reimagining their drawings in any style, from classic oil painting textures to modern digital art.

Enhanced Cross-Ecosystem Sharing

OPPO is also collaborating with Google to bring AndroidTM Quick Share compatibility with Apple devices to Find N6. In the coming weeks, users will be able to send photos, videos, and files directly to Apple devices—with no additional apps required, advancing cross-ecosystem connection.

Next-Level Productivity on Find N6

These advanced productivity-enhancing features of ColorOS 16 will be fully integrated into the upcoming OPPO Find N6, delivering a high-performance and seamless experience from the very first touch. By combining OPPO’s advanced hardware with Google’s AI capabilities, Find N6 is set to turn the foldable device into a true mobile workstation, empowering users to create, collaborate, and communicate like never before.

Disclaimer: AI Chart is built with Gemini 2.5 Pro, while AI Image is built with Nano Banana (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image).

*Google, Android and Quick Share are trademarks of Google LLC.

