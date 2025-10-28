OPPO Find X9 Series Launches Globally, Redefining Flagship Experience with 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto, 7000+mAh Battery, Top-Tier Performance, and ColorOS 16

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2025 -Leading global smart device brand OPPO today announced the worldwide availability of its latest flagship smartphones, Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. This new series delivers an exceptional all-around experience, combining a camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad, revolutionary battery life, powerful performance, and the smart, smooth ColorOS 16.

"Find X9 Series represents a giant leap forward in mobile imaging, driven by industry-leading innovations like the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto," said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. "As OPPO's new-generation flagship, Find X9 Series delivers a comprehensive, top-to-bottom upgrade, setting a new global standard for smartphone excellence."

Precision in Every Pixel: The New-Generation Hasselblad Master Camera System

Continuing the Find X legacy of imaging innovation, Find X9 Series debuts a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System. By pairing cutting-edge hardware with advanced computational photography, the series represents a major leap in image quality.

Find X9 features a pro-level 50MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor and an f/1.6 aperture, capturing 57% more light for stunning clarity. It's joined by a versatile 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus for macro photography and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera featuring a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor for superior zoom shots. Complementing the three 50MP cameras is an industry-first True Color Camera. This dedicated spectral sensor precisely measures ambient light, resulting in more accurate color reproduction even in the most difficult lighting.

Find X9 Pro builds on this foundation with an upgraded main and telephoto camera. The Ultra XDR Main Camera features a customized 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT 828 sensor. This sensor uses groundbreaking Real-Time Triple Exposure technology that captures breathtaking detail in both shadows and highlights. Amping up its telephoto capabilities, Find X9 Pro introduces the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto. Developed in partnership with Hasselblad, this 3x camera features a massive 1/1.56-inch 200MP sensor. It's paired with a Hasselblad-certified lens that has an ultra-fast f/2.1 aperture for superior light gathering and a 10cm minimum focus distance for incredible macro shots. To carry that even further, OPPO developed an Active Optical Alignment process that precisely matches the lens with the sensor, boosting resolution by an additional 15%.

Debuting on Find X9 Series is the brand-new LUMO Image Engine, OPPO's suite of computational photography algorithms that enhances clarity, dynamic range, and color science while ensuring photos look natural. By rebuilding the imaging pipeline with Parallel Computing, the engine achieves more with less: up to 50% less CPU usage, 60% less memory usage, and 50% less power consumption.1

The efficiency of the LUMO Image Engine unlocks the full potential of the high-resolution sensors. In bright daylight, users can capture photos in full 50MP resolution by default, delivering over four times the detail of standard 12MP images. In low light or other challenging cases, the camera intelligently switches to 25MP or 12MP modes, using pixel binning for superior noise control.

The series also introduces industry-first 4K Motion Photos, elevating video resolution from 1080p to 4K for dramatically clearer results. Additionally, users can extract any frame as a high-resolution still image, ensuring every moment is preserved in perfect detail.

Your Best Companion for Concerts

Find X9 Series is engineered to be the perfect companion for concerts and live events, providing unrivaled zoom in both photo and video shooting.

By intelligently cropping its 200MP sensor, Find X9 Pro delivers high-quality lossless zoom up to 13.2x, while both models feature OPPO's Super Zoom algorithm for enhanced clarity up to 120x. With OPPO's Stage Mode, users can capture concert photos with enhanced contrast and tone for a dramatic, atmospheric effect.

The series' pro-grade video capabilities are equally impressive, as both devices support 4K 120fps Dolby Vision HDR video recording on the main camera, with Find X9 Pro extending this capability to its 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto. For professional users, Find X9 Series supports LOG recording with ACES certification, providing a flat, data-rich file that serves as the perfect canvas for professional color grading.

For the ultimate advantage, OPPO also offers the Hasselblad Teleconverter. This professional-grade optical accessory, designed exclusively for Find X9 Pro, transforms the phone into a 10x optical super-zoom powerhouse, enabling up to 200x digital zoom for photos and 50x for video.

A New Era of Battery Power: 7000mAh and Beyond

Find X9 is equipped with a substantial 7025mAh battery, all within a slim 7.99mm profile. Taking advantage of its larger size, Find X9 Pro packs an even more impressive 7500mAh battery, the largest in any OPPO flagship.

Fitting all that battery power into such a slender frame is made possible by the third-generation OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery, which has 15% silicon content. And with OPPO's customized spherical carbon material, Find X9 Series is engineered for long-term reliability, retaining over 80% of its original capacity even after five years of typical use. 1

When it's time to recharge, both models support 80W OPPO SUPERVOOC ™ wired flash charging, 50W AIRVOOC ™ wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging for convenient power top-ups.

Elegant Design, Built to Last

Find X9 Series features a modern, flat-edged aesthetic with a subtly contoured frame for a comfortable grip. The streamlined camera module is positioned to stay clear of fingers during use.

Both models feature a new-generation flat display with ultra-thin, 1.15mm symmetrical bezels for an immersive, borderless viewing experience. The 120Hz displays boast a peak outdoor brightness of 3600 nits and a minimum brightness of 1 nit, combined with high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort in all conditions.

Find X9 is available in three sophisticated finishes: Titanium Grey, Space Black, and Velvet Red. Find X9 Pro is offered in exclusive Silk White and Titanium Charcoal finishes. All models feature a matte aluminum frame and glass back cover that resists fingerprints.

Beyond aesthetics, both devices are engineered for exceptional durability. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, Find X9 Series delivers class-leading protection against dust, powerful water jets, water submersion, and even high-temperature spray.

Unleash the Peak Power of Dimensity

Find X9 Series is powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Built on TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, its All-Big-Core CPU architecture achieves up to 32% higher performance and 55% less peak power consumption. The Arm G1-Ultra GPU delivers a massive boost as well, with 33% higher graphics performance and 42% better power efficiency, while the new MediaTek NPU 990 offers over double the performance with 56% more efficiency. These capabilities are enhanced by Find X9 Series' customized vapor chambers, ensuring smooth and stable gameplay that stays cool to the touch. 2

Developed in close collaboration with MediaTek, OPPO's All-New Trinity Engine redefines chip-level resource management for sustained high performance and superior power efficiency. This includes features like Chip-Level Dynamic Frame Sync for greater fluency in high-stress scenarios, a Unified Computing Power Model for over 90% accuracy in power-consumption prediction, and Sensor Offload, resulting in 16.1% less power usage during 4K 60fps HDR video recording. 1

ColorOS 16: Smarter, Smoother, More Connected

Debuting on OPPO Find X9 Series, ColorOS 16 sets a new benchmark for smoothness, intelligence, and connectivity.

Building on the foundation of ColorOS 15's Parallel Animation, the new Seamless Animation delivers instantaneous, fluid interactions powered by the All-New Luminous Rendering Engine.

ColorOS 16 also brings a range of AI-powered features that boost productivity and creativity. With AI Mind Space, users can capture on-screen content instantly using the new Snap Key. AI Recorder automatically generates titles and summaries, while AI Portrait Glow enhances low-light portraits by balancing light and skin tones with a single tap.

Expanding its cross-device capabilities, O+ Connect now supports both Mac and Windows. Users can manage phone files from their computer or remotely control their PC via their phone. Screen Mirroring allows up to five apps to be displayed and operated using a mouse and keyboard—perfect for multitasking across devices.

OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Availability

OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be available globally beginning at early November. Find X9 comes in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations, while the Find X9 Pro is offered in a 16GB + 512GB configuration. 3

The devices will be offered through official OPPO stores, authorized retailers, and partner carriers worldwide. For detailed information about pre-orders and launch promotions, visit oppo.com/global or follow OPPO's official social media channels.

1. Data from OPPO Lab

2. Data from MediaTek

3. Specific available date, price and configuration may vary among different regions

