6th Generation Valtra T Series Delivers Strong Performance and User Experience

A tractor so intuitive, it practically reads your mind.

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO's (NYSE: AGCO) Finnish tractor brand Valtra has introduced the 6th-generation Valtra T Series, an advance in tractor performance, usability and connectivity. Developed around the needs of professional farmers and contractors, the new generation combines a redesigned high-performance platform, the AGCO Power CORE75 engine, next-generation operator interfaces and integrated digital farming tools like FarmENGAGE to make everyday operation more productive and more intuitive.

The 6th Generation Valtra T Series, is an all-new 170 to 245 hp tractor integrating new powertrain solutions, a configurable SmartTouch Gen2 operator interface, advanced automation, precision farming functions and wireless farm-data management. The 6th-generation T Series is designed around the operator, making it so intuitive it practically feels like it reads your mind. Its major benefit comes from the unification of tractor, implement and farm-management workflows through the 12-inch SmartTouch Gen2 interface, which provides 10 times the processing power, and personalised operator and implement profiles. Based on AGCO Power laboratory testing, the new AGCO Power CORE75 engine achieved up to 5% lower best-point specific fuel consumption (SFC) compared with its predecessor. Independent validation testing is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Automated ground-speed hydraulics, implement management, programmable controls and integrated guidance reduce repeated adjustments and operator workload. Valtra Unlimited factory customisation, mixed-fleet PTx FarmENGAGE connectivity and multiple transmission choices allow the machine to be configured for arable, livestock, contracting, forestry and municipal applications.

Valtra states the philosophy behind the 6th-generation Valtra T Series is simple: when a tractor is designed around the operator, work becomes easier. From automated power management and application-specific driving modes to configurable controls, guidance functions, and connected farm management tools, the tractor reduces complexity so operators can focus on the job rather than the machine.

"The 6th-generation Valtra T Series is the most significant new tractor introduction in Valtra's history," says Matti Tiitinen, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Valtra EME. "It represents a major leap forward for both the hard-working T Series and our industry-leading easy-to-use SmartTouch interface. We listened carefully to what farmers and contractors told us they needed: more performance, lower operating costs, better connectivity, customisation options and a tractor that is easier to operate. Now we are delivering all of this in the form of an all-new T Series. The result is a machine that feels remarkably natural to use, helping operators achieve more with less effort every day."

Performance designed around efficiencyAt the heart of the 6th-generation Valtra T Series is the new AGCO Power CORE75 engine, a 7.5-litre six-cylinder engine delivering up to 245 hp and 1,184 Nm of torque in the T236 model. The engine is paired with Smart Power Management, which automatically optimises engine and transmission behaviour to balance performance and fuel economy according to the task and operator's preference. This allows the tractor to deliver strong pulling power from low engine speeds while helping reduce fuel consumption by up to 5% compared to the previous AGCO Power 74HD engine (based on AGCO Power laboratory testing, best-point specific fuel consumption, SFC). Operators can select Eco, Normal or Power modes depending on conditions, while the broad low-rpm torque range helps maintain performance under changing loads. Together, the engine and control strategy provide responsive performance without requiring constant operator input.

Customers can choose between the AGCO ML 180 continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a new 10-step powershift transmission, with transport speeds of up to 57 km/h. A 2,950 mm wheelbase, up to 575 mm of ground clearance and a turning radius of just 4.9 metres combine stability, manoeuvrability and transport efficiency in a single package.

A control system that adapts to the operatorThe 6th-generation Valtra T Series introduces SmartTouch Gen2, featuring an impressive 22 second boot up, 12-inch high-resolution touchscreen, configurable work screens (up to 16 different quadrants can be customised), personalised operator and task profiles, and up to 12 configurable buttons. Functions can be organised according to individual preferences, while integrated guidance, ISOBUS and implement management features help streamline daily work. A new integrated help function with expandable information and scannable QR codes reduces the learning curve for new operators.

The 6th-generation Valtra T Series is also available with the new Active Gen2 armrest. Active Gen2 provides a straightforward, intuitive control layout with dedicated controls, and configurable functions, giving operators quick access to key tractor functions.

Whether customers choose SmartTouch Gen2 or Active Gen2, the goal remains the same: a tractor that feels familiar from the first day and allows operators to work efficiently with minimal training. Both operating interfaces automatically and instantly sync with the A-Pilar display, keeping important information easily within eye line.

Connected farming from the factoryThe 6th-generation Valtra T Series is factory-ready for PTx FarmENGAGE, giving customers new ways to manage machine data, planning, and communication between office and field. Operators can transfer tasks, documentation and agronomic information more easily, helping improve efficiency across the entire farming operation – even for mixed fleets.

Additional automation features such as Tractor Implement Management, Ground Speed Hydraulics and Front Linkage Control help improve consistency, reduce operator workload and optimise machine performance in demanding applications.

"The new 6th-generation Valtra T Series combines intelligent controls, strong low-rpm performance and connected farming tools in a way that makes work feel more natural and intuitive for the operator," says Johan Grotell, Manager Product Marketing, Valtra EME. "The machine adapts to different drivers, tasks and implements, helping customers achieve the benefits of advanced technology. With FarmENGAGE the T Series launches an era of true ecosystems where machine, implement, farm management, and data flow freely across the whole farm, no matter the manufacturer. All this makes the new T Series a contractor's and professional farmer's machine of dreams."

Customers can order the 6th-generation T Series from the 1st of October with the first deliveries expected by the end of the year (subject to availability).

Technical highlights

AGCO Power, FarmENGAGE, FarmerCore, PTx, PTx Trimble SmartTouch, and Valtra are trademarks of the AGCO Group of Companies.

About AGCOAGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

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