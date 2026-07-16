AEKE S1 Pro Raises Over US$5.86 Million on Kickstarter, Marking a New Milestone for Smart Home Gyms

Strength in Numbers: Nearly 1,900 Backers Signal Growing Demand for AI-Powered Home Fitness

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI fitness technology company AEKE completed its Kickstarter campaign for the AEKE S1 Pro Full-Body AI Home Gym, raising US$5,866,348 from 1,885 backers during a 39-day campaign. According to Kickstarter, AEKE S1 Pro is now the most-funded home gym project on the platform, showing global demand for smarter and more personalized fitness solutions.

The campaign's success comes as artificial intelligence is reshaping the home fitness industry. Consumers are moving beyond traditional workout equipment and connected devices, to spring for intelligent systems that provide personalized coaching, adaptive training programs, and professional-level guidance at home.

Designed as an AI-powered all-in-one home gym, AEKE S1 Pro integrates strength training, mobility, recovery, and functional movement into a compact system. The platform delivers the functionality of more than 23 traditional gym machines through a 7 × 9 × 3 adjustable arm system with 185 force-angle combinations and digitally controlled resistance. Combined with multiple training modes and AI-powered tracking of 42 skeletal keypoints, it analyzes movement patterns in real time and provides intelligent feedback to support safer and more effective workouts.

By combining advanced hardware, artificial intelligence, and data-driven training, AEKE positions the S1 Pro as part of a broader transition toward intelligent fitness experiences at home. The strong resonance with Kickstarter backers shows growing consumer interest in solutions that prioritize personalization, accessibility, and long-term engagement.

Unlike many connected fitness platforms that require recurring subscriptions, the S1 Pro includes lifetime access to AI coaching and an expanding library of guided workouts. It also supports multiple user profiles, requires no wall installation, folds into approximately 3.2 square feet, and integrates elegantly into everyday home environments.

The campaign's performance reflects broader momentum behind AI-enabled consumer technology, as software intelligence becomes an increasingly important differentiator alongside hardware innovation. For the home fitness sector, AEKE S1 Pro's success highlights a shift toward more adaptive, personalized, and intelligent training experiences.

As AI continues to advance, the next generation of home gyms will lead with intelligence and guidance integrated into the training experience. AEKE spearheads this evolution by combining AI-powered technology, intelligent hardware, and data-driven insights, making professional-quality strength training more accessible, while helping people build lifelong strength and healthier lifestyles.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeke-s1-pro-raises-over-us5-86-million-on-kickstarter-marking-a-new-milestone-for-smart-home-gyms-302827531.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.