AEME GSE Showcases Innovative Battery-Powered Ground Power Unit EcoTug at Inter Airport Europe

MUNICH, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter Airport Europe 2025 came to a successful conclusion on October 9 in Munich, Germany. As one of the world's most influential events in the aviation and ground services sector, the exhibition gathered key representatives from across the industry. AEME GSE, a major GSE supplier in the Asia-Pacific region, showcased its Green Airport Solution and EcoTug 90/180, a mobile battery ground power unit (eGPU) powered by the latest battery technology. Leveraging its deep R&D expertise and 20 years' successful experience at multiple major airports, AEME GSE aims to accelerate global expansion and support partners in driving green innovation.

"In recent years, demand for sustainable ground support equipment has grown strongly. EcoTug is AEME GSE's latest 400Hz eGPU, leveraging our deep R&D expertise, patented technologies, and a mature supply chain. Combining industry-leading LFP batteries with advanced power electronics and control systems, it addresses airport green transition challenges while providing higher efficiency and more reliable ground power performance," said Yu Zhao, AEME GSE's Head of Global Marketing.

AEME GSE has long focused on airports' needs for power infrastructure upgrades, improved energy efficiency, and operational cost control. Considering the safety requirements of airports, EcoTug is equipped with a comprehensive Battery Management System that supports real-time monitoring, along with battery-level and system-level automatic fire protection. This enables EcoTug to flexibly adapt to diverse operational scenarios while ensuring exceptional safety.

As an innovation-driven company, AEME GSE introduced its first mobile GPU in 2017. Two years later, it pioneered the S400 GPU with LVRTech™ low-voltage ride-through technology, delivering a major breakthrough in addressing airport power stability. Today, AEME's CE-certified products are deployed at major international aviation hubs, with more than one thousand latest-generation GPUs delivered worldwide.

"Green transition is becoming a key competitive advantage for airports. With extensive practical experience and continuous innovation, AEME GSE is committed to improving reliability, sustainability, and safety of ground power systems. We will further expand global collaboration to accelerate breakthroughs that drive performance and carbon reduction in airport ground operations," said Yu Zhao.

AEME GSEinfo@aeme.global +86-28-65790186

