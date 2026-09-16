Alain de Botton joins Hakluyt's International Advisory Board

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce the appointment of the renowned philosopher and author, Alain de Botton, to its international advisory board.

Born in Zurich and educated at the University of Cambridge, he is the author of numerous books, including Essays in Love (1993), How Proust Can Change Your Life (1997), The Consolations of Philosophy (2000), Status Anxiety (2004), The Course of Love (2016), and A Therapeutic Journey (2023), which have been translated into more than 30 languages. In 2008, Alain co-founded The School of Life, now a global institution devoted to the practical application of psychology and philosophy.

Chaired by Lord William Hague, Hakluyt's international advisory board includes senior leaders from across business, government and academia, who support the firm's global connectivity and expertise.

Lord Hague said: "I am delighted to welcome Alain to Hakluyt's international advisory board. His rare ability to illuminate the human dynamics that shape events will be hugely beneficial as the firm advises clients navigating a complex commercial and geopolitical environment."

Alain de Botton said: "Business decisions are, at heart, human decisions, influenced as much by culture and psychology as by markets and numbers. I am delighted to be joining Hakluyt's advisory board, and I look forward to contributing to its fascinating and valuable work."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "At Hakluyt, we have always believed that understanding people is as important as understanding markets, politics or technology. Alain's insights into human behaviour, culture and decision-making will bring a distinctive perspective to our international advisory board, and I am delighted to welcome him."

This appointment is effective immediately.

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