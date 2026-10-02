Angel Aligner Upgrades Torque Ridges to "Pressure Points" in Europe

New Feature Improves Torque Control by Leveraging Pressure Points and Trimline Options

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) ("Angel") http://www.angelaligner.com, a global trailblazer in orthodontic clear aligner technology, today announced the launch of Pressure Points in the European market, an upgraded feature that replaces the company's current Torque Ridges. The upgrade reflects Angel's continued commitment to innovation focused on solving orthodontists' clinical challenges.

Pressure Points is the result of Angel's ongoing research initiatives, which concentrate on improving clinical predictability and effectiveness. The feature will initially launch for torque corrections in a single configuration and is expected to expand to rotation and intrusion.

From Torque Ridges to Pressure Points

Angel Aligner's high trimline options provide a clinical tool for more effective torque expression by covering the entire tooth surface and up to 2mm of the gingiva.

Hand-made dimples have long been used to help aligners apply targeted force to teeth for correction of torque and rotation by clinicians. Building on observations from its research, Angel engineered Pressure Points to make the force application more predictable than current methods.

The new Pressure Points has been engineered to deliver:

Continuing a Legacy of Clinical Innovation

Pressure Points is now available to orthodontists in Europe with global distribution planned.

Engineering research and clinical feedback will guide the introduction of further innovations and additional configurations.

In addition, Angel plans to give orthodontists who use Pressure Points more control of patients' treatment plans.

"Our commitment to research and to delivering innovative solutions for our customers and their patients began many years ago, including with the launch of the angelButton™. Today, we continue that journey with the launch of our upgraded solution, Pressure Points," said Xavier Cherbavaz, General Manager and Vice President, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Angelalign Technology Inc.

To learn more, visit angelaligner.com/eu and www.angelaligner.com.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed since 2021, Angelalign Technology Inc. provides clear aligner solutions to clinically focused professionals and patients in over 60 countries. Having surpassed two million cumulative cases and with about a US$2 billion market capitalization, the company focuses on clinical innovation and professional support to help experts achieve extraordinary outcomes. Learn more at angelaligner.com.

Media Contact:Sue KolbAngelalign Technology Inc.sue.kolb@angelaligner.com

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