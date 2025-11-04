Angel Yeast starts Operating New 11,000-Ton Yeast Protein Production Line to Meet Global Demand for Sustainable Nutrition

YICHANG, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (SH600298) has officially started operations at its next-generation yeast protein production line at the Baiyang Biotechnology Park in Yichang, Hubei. The facility has an annual production capacity of 11,000 tons of high-purity yeast protein with a protein content exceeding 80%. This marks a key step in meeting growing global demand for sustainable protein, significantly enhancing the company's global manufacturing footprint and reinforcing its leadership in the alternative protein and sustainable nutrition markets.

As protein innovation becomes a strategic priority across the food sector, leading food companies are integrating multi-functional protein solutions into their product portfolios. The industry publication Foodaily commented, "Beyond traditional animal and plant proteins, novel sources such as yeast protein are emerging rapidly, bringing fresh vitality to the market." Angel Yeast's scale-up aligns directly with this growing trend.

In 2025, the company's yeast protein product, AngeoPro, received the iSEE "Annual Innovative Technology" and the FoodBev "Best Ingredient Innovation" awards for its exceptional performance. As an efficient and environmentally friendly novel protein, it is rich in complete amino acids and dietary fiber. Through ongoing technological refinement, AngeoPro achieves industry-leading purity and a clean taste profile free from off-notes. Its clean flavor allows for direct consumption or blending with whey and soy, making it suitable for a variety of multi-protein applications.

Unlike traditional animal or plant proteins, Angel Yeast's yeast protein is produced using advanced bio-fermentation technology. This new line integrates state-of-the-art process control technologies, enabling full-process automation from fermentation, autolysis, separation, to drying, while establishing an intelligent, end-to-end production system encompassing raw materials, packaging and warehousing. The entire manufacturing process takes place within controlled fermentation tanks, making it independent of climate, season, or location. This enables stable, highly efficient year-round production and delivers a protein source that is both resource-efficient and sustainable. The facility currently outputs 11,000 tons per year with built-in expansion capacity to meet future market growth.

Li Ku, General Manager of Angel Yeast's Protein Nutrition and Flavoring Technology Center, said, "As global priorities continue to shift toward health, nutrition and sustainability, we see unprecedented market potential for yeast protein." Li added, "We will continue to accelerate production expansion to deliver more innovative, high-quality and dependable yeast protein solutions to customers and consumers worldwide and help drive a more sustainable future for the global food industry."

