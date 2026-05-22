Aosom Launches "Aosom Day: My Happy Place" Global Online Promotion, Featuring Limited-Time Offers Across Best-Selling Categories

May 11–June 2 Campaign Includes Interactive Lucky Wheel, Direct Price Cuts, and Exclusive Giveaways for Shoppers Worldwide

HAMBURG, Germany, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aosom, a leading global e-commerce retailer specializing in home, outdoor, garden, pet, and lifestyle products, announces the launch of its online brand event, "Aosom Day: My Happy Place". Running from May 11 to June 2, 2026, the campaign will feature a wide range of limited-time promotions and exclusive offers designed to help consumers save on high-quality products across key categories.

As a cross-border e-commerce platform, Aosom focuses on combining innovation, affordability, and practicality across its product portfolio, covering home comfort, outdoor leisure, garden decoration, pet supplies, and other lifestyle scenarios. With local subsidiaries in seven countries — France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the US — and a logistics network encompassing over 600,000 square meters of self-operated overseas warehouses, Aosom serves millions of consumers worldwide with a broad range of products and a reliable shopping experience.

Centered on the theme "My Happy Place", the campaign aims to help consumers create comfortable, personalized living spaces through accessible pricing, curated selections, and time-limited offers. Aosom has introduced a series of promotional activities designed to maximize value and enhance the shopping experience:

Event Details

About Aosom

Aosom is a leading global online retailer specializing in home, outdoor, garden, pet, and lifestyle products. Founded in 2013, Aosom operates across Europe and North America, with local subsidiaries in seven countries including France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada and the US. The brand is committed to providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality products for everyday living, supported by a logistics network of self-operated overseas warehouses and dedicated customer service. Aosom's product range, which includes brands such as Outsunny, Homcom and Pawhut, caters to a wide range of consumer needs, from home furnishings to outdoor use. Aosom continues to deepen its local market engagement through strategic partnerships and community initiatives.

Media ContactAosom Global CommunicationsEmail: pr@aosom.comWebsite: www.aosom.com

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