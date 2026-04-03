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At WMF a new edition of AI Global Summit, an international reference point on Artificial Intelligence

03 aprile 2026 | 17.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AI Global Summit, the event inside WMF 2026 where companies, institutions and the research world meet to discuss scenarios, applications and governance of AI. Announced the participation of leading companies such as NVIDIA, Anthropic and OpenAI.

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BOLOGNA, Italy, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WMF 2026 – We Make Future, the largest event on digital innovation, artificial intelligence and technology, will take place from June 24 to 26 at BolognaFiere in Bologna, Italy. Among the key highlights is the AI Global Summit, the international benchmark event where companies, institutions and the research community participate to discuss the scenarios, applications and governance of artificial intelligence.

The summit will feature leading global companies such as Anthropic, NVIDIA and OpenAI, alongside internationally renowned speakers including Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli and Daniele Pucci. According to Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF, artificial intelligence has become both a political and technological priority, requiring clear regulation, targeted investments and broad, inclusive debate involving businesses, institutions, research and civil society. The AI Global Summit aims to foster operational dialogue, generate proposals and accelerate decision-making at both European and international levels.

The event offers a comprehensive 360-degree perspective on AI, integrating training, business, innovation and strategic vision. The Mainstage will host prominent figures such as Marco Pavone (NVIDIA), Bryan Madden (AMD), Alicia Hanf (LG Nova), Aprajita Jain (Google) and Francesco Ubertini (CINECA), alongside representatives from Microsoft, Dell Technologies and  Intel, as well as research institutions including IIT - Italian Institute of Technology and ESA Φ-lab. Additional contributions will come from fintech leaders such as Klarna and Trade Republic.

The program includes 13 thematic stages covering areas such as AI for Future, Agentic AI, Robotics & Physical AI, AI Commerce, AI Marketing, AI Solution and Machine Learning, with contributions from experts including Matteo Mille (Microsoft Italy), Massimo Chiriatti (Lenovo), Maria Yolanda Bilé Nlang (Brise), Marcello Majonchi (Arduino), Karen Zhou (Anthropic) and Corey Ching (Open AI).

Institutional discussions under AI Governance & Policy will address digital sovereignty, geopolitics, labor transformation and public decision-making, with participation from European institutions, the Italian Government, MAECI, MIMIT, and Pierpaolo Bombardieri, General Secretary of UIL.

An expo area will complement the program, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, connecting startups from over 90 countries and promoting high-impact AI solutions aligned with WMF's 14 Future Challenges.

Media contacts: press@searchon.it; +39 051 095 1294

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949706/Daniele_Pucci_WMF_Mainstage.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-wmf-a-new-edition-of-ai-global-summit-an-international-reference-point-on-artificial-intelligence-302733825.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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