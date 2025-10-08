BDStar Unveils Chip-Cloud Integrated Business Strategy

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002151.SZ), a world-leading provider of positioning technology solutions, has announced its Chip-Cloud integration strategy and introduced "Intelligent Location Digital Base" (iLDB™) in Frankfurt, Germany.

iLDB™ leverages a distributed Chip-Cloud architecture to create a unified technology and service system. Guided by the Chip-Cloud Integration paradigm, it combines focused R&D with cross-technology synthesis. This approach delivers robust positioning solutions and powers the integration of physical and virtual environments.

By establishing the iLDB™, BDStar has created a closed-loop ecosystem for its positioning products and services, encompassing algorithms, chips/modules, antennas, and data services within a unified framework. The company's solutions deliver on-demand positioning that is all-weather, all-scenario, secure, reliable, and intelligently adaptive,serving a wide range of sectors, including intelligent driving, outdoor robotics (like robotic lawn mower), unmanned aerial vehicles, and smart wearables across industrial, automotive, and consumer markets.

Aligned with the iLDB™ strategy, BDStar also introduced its new high-precision positioning data service for the European market. Built on NRTK (Network Real-Time Kinematic) technology, the service offers broad coverage across Europe and provides customers throughout the region with centimeter-level, real-time positioning accuracy within seconds.

Founded in 2000, BDStar ranks among the world's top ten suppliers of GNSS core components. In 2025, the company's global GNSS chip/module shipments are expected to exceed 100 million units. Many leading international brands are already integrating BDStar's GNSS chips, antennas, and data services into next-generation products designed to address changing market demands.

David Zhou, Vice President of BDStar, noted that the company's Chip-Cloud integration strategy delivers multiple benefits through one-stop design, supply, and support, enabling reduced cost, enhanced efficiency, assured security, single accountability, and rapid, effective troubleshooting.

Ruxin Zhou, Founder and Chairman of BDStar, emphasized the company's global vision: "With our Chip-Cloud integrated model, BDStar will strengthen worldwide partnerships and continue building a world-class, globally covered iLDB™," he said. "We are committed to creating long-term value for our customers and driving progress in the intelligent era."

