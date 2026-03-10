Beelink Launches OpenClaw Pre-installed Series: Exclusive Lobster Red Editions and SSD Upgrade Kits for a Seamless AI Experience

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As OpenClaw gains global traction, AI agents are reshaping productivity. Yet, many users face technical hurdles in deployment, from system setup to driver configuration.

Beelink bridges this gap with a full-stack AI solution: ranging from exclusive "Lobster Red" models with preinstalled OpenClaw to dual-OS switching versions and plug-and-play SSD upgrade kits. This comprehensive lineup meets diverse user needs while significantly lowering the barrier to AI deployment.

1. New Hardware: Preinstalled OpenClaw Series—AI-Ready Out of the Box

Featuring a premium all-metal chassis in exclusive Lobster Red, these new models offer a distinctive look built for the AI era.

Option A: OpenClaw + Local LLM

Models: GTR9 Pro 395 | SER10 MAX 470 | SER9 Pro 370 | GTi15 Ultra 285H | GTi14 Pro 185H

Option B: OpenClaw + Cloud Model Access

Models: SER9 Pro 255 | EQR7 Pro 7735HS | EQi12 Pro 1235U

Option C: Windows + Ubuntu (with OpenClaw) Dual-OS Edition

Models: GTR9 Pro 395 | SER10 Max 470 | SER9 Pro 370 | SER9 Pro 255 | GTi15 Ultra 285H

2. Upgrade Your Current Device: OpenClaw-Preloaded SSD Kits

For existing Beelink owners, we are introducing a plug-and-play SSD preinstalled with OpenClaw. This allows current devices to gain robust AI capabilities without the need for a full hardware replacement.

3. Comprehensive Support: 3-Year Warranty & Dedicated AI Services

All OpenClaw-related products are backed by Beelink's three-year warranty. Furthermore, our dedicated AI support team provides one-on-one technical guidance from initial setup to daily operation, ensuring a frictionless AI experience for every user.

Availability:

All products will be available soon on the Beelink official website and Amazon. Follow Beelink's official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Reddit, for the latest updates!

