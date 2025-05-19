Bibigo - Global No. 1 Korean Food Brand - Appoints Popular K-pop Group SEVENTEEN as Global Brand Ambassadors

SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods' global Korean food brand bibigo announced that it has chosen SEVENTEEN, one of the most popular K-Pop groups, as its first-ever brand ambassadors. This collaboration marks a major step in bibigo's efforts to engage with Gen-Z consumers worldwide. As the leading K-Food brand, bibigo aims to bring Korean food closer to international audiences by working with SEVENTEEN, whose influence reaches across the globe.

The campaign, centered around the slogan "Taste What's Beyond," will include a variety of exciting activities such as:

Through this partnership, CJ aims to share bibigo's unique stories and flavors of Korean food with a fresh and creative approach.

SEVENTEEN is a K-pop icon that debuted in 2015. CJ Foods chose SEVENTEEN as its global brand ambassadors because the group's bright and positive energy synergizes with bibigo's fun and passionate brand image.

To kick off the campaign, bibigo will release a campaign video across its global Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) channels starting May 20. The short-form video features SEVENTEEN members enjoying a range of bibigo products, including gimbap, corn dogs, and tteokbokki. Fans can also view the video on a dedicated bibigo | SEVENTEEN microsite, set to go live on the brand's official website on May 23. During the campaign's video shoot in March, SEVENTEEN brought their signature playful charm to the set, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere.

The collaboration doesn't stop there. In the second half of this year, bibigo will roll out collaborative products under the bibigo | SEVENTEEN campaign in global markets. Additionally, fans and consumers can look forward to a series of online and offline events in international markets like Japan and the United States.

"By partnering with SEVENTEEN, we hope to connect with more consumers worldwide and significantly drive awareness for our brand bibigo," said Stephan Czypionka, Global Chief Marketing Officer of CJ Foods. "Through this campaign, we aim to showcase bibigo and Korean food to a broader audience in a fun and engaging way."

About bibigo

Launched in 2010, bibigo is a global Korean food brand of CJ Foods. Aiming to enrich today's busy and demanding life, bibigo delivers K-food and culture to dinner tables worldwide under the new slogan "Live Delicious."

The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks, appetizers and meal items. Bibigo products are sold across around 60 countries globally, and the brand's signature item "Mandu" is sold in 6 continents. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo makes the tastes of Korean cuisine accessible with popular offerings in most major grocery chains.

For more information, visit http://www.bibigo.com/en/at-home

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea for decades, CJ Foods is now leading the globalization of Korean food with its renowned "bibigo" brand. Under bibigo, it offers delicious K-food products including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), roll, and K-street food.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689333/Photo__bibigo_I_SEVENTEEN__campaign_image.jpg

