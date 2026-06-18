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BilibiliWorld 2026 Opens Ticket Sales in More Than 190 Countries and Regions, Sets New Exhibitor Record

18 giugno 2026 | 06.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BilibiliWorld 2026 (BW2026) today announced ticket sales details. Tickets will go on sale simultaneously worldwide at 18:00 (Beijing Time) on June 20, 2026. The event will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from July 10 to 12, 2026. For the first time, tickets will be available for purchase in more than 190 countries and regions, becoming the first comprehensive ACG (Anime, Comic, and Game) exhibition in China to sell tickets to international visitors. The event will also feature more than 170 exhibitors, the highest number in its history.  As of midnight on June 18, the number of pre-registrations for BW2026 had already exceeded that of the same period last year.

CTA

In 2025, BW attracted more than 400,000 attendees from more than 20 countries and regions. Attendees who purchased tickets using passports accounted for 13% of total ticket buyers, highlighting the event's increasing appeal among international audiences. BW has since grown into Asia's largest ACG (Anime, Comic, and Game) exhibition.

For more information, please visit: https://bw.bilibili.com/en/2026/#/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bilibiliworld-2026-opens-ticket-sales-in-more-than-190-countries-and-regions-sets-new-exhibitor-record-302803920.html

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