BSV Now Listed on Coinstore, Expanding Accessibility and Utility Worldwide

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain has announced that BSV is now available on Coinstore, a global trading platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible to everyone in a fast, user-friendly and secure manner. The listing enhances the accessibility and real-world utility of the BSV blockchain — the only public blockchain capable of scaling to meet enterprise-level demands and enabling seamless peer-to-peer payments without any intermediaries.

The new listing is particularly of note for users in the Philippines, where Coinstore has a strong presence. More individuals, businesses, and developers will now have easy access to BSV, enabling them to explore and leverage blockchain-based opportunities. With Coinstore offering a regulatory compliant, scalable, and efficient digital asset infrastructure, this listing helps position the BSV blockchain as a leading protocol for global commerce, data integrity and next-generation financial applications.

Ásgeir Oskarsson, Managing Director, BSV Blockchain, said,"The listing of BSV on Coinstore is a major step in making BSV blockchain technology more accessible, opening new opportunities for businesses and individuals, especially in regions like the Philippines, to benefit from scalable and low-cost digital transactions."

