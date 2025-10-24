circle x black
Bulat Utemuratov Foundation Wins Two EUROBAK Awards 2025 for Social Responsibility and Inclusion

24 ottobre 2025 | 15.05
ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has been named a double winner at the EUROBAK Awards 2025 (European Business Association of Kazakhstan), receiving top honors for a corporate responsibility project and promoting social awareness. The recognition highlights the Foundation's sustained commitment to building inclusive communities and advancing social development across Kazakhstan.

In the Corporate Social Responsibility category, the Foundation was recognized for its construction of a state‑of‑the‑art multifunctional community center in the town of Kosshy. Opened in March 2025, the 8,500‑square‑meter cultural and sports complex was built to international standards and can host up to 1,000 visitors at a time. The landmark $20 million facility was gifted to the people of Kosshy and transferred free of charge to the city administration.

Designed as a fully accessible hub for people with disabilities, the center caters for all ages, combining sports, educational, and leisure facilities under one roof – including a cinema, lecture halls, exhibition and conference rooms, creative studios, coworking areas, a large library, and a multi‑purpose sports hall. Outdoor amenities feature football, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, table tennis areas, workout zones, and a scenic walkway.

Children can choose from a wide range of clubs, including robotics and chess to choreography and crafts, while adults enjoy dedicated spaces for work, communication, and recreation. Entry is free, and all programs are open to the public.

The second award recognized the Foundation's nationwide Autism Awareness Month campaign, which aimed to increase public understanding of autism spectrum disorders (ASD), promote inclusion, and support families raising children with ASD. The initiative builds on more than a decade of work in this area, during which the Foundation has established 13 "Asyl Miras" Autism Centers across Kazakhstan, offering free, evidence‑based support.

Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented: "Winning two EUROBAK Awards this year is an important recognition of our mission to create opportunities and inclusion for people across Kazakhstan. The Kosshy community center and our nationwide autism awareness campaign reflect the values we stand for: bringing people together, breaking down barriers, and building spaces, both physical and social, where everyone can thrive."

This year's honors follow the Foundation's EUROBAK Award 2024 for its contribution to Kazakhstan's infrastructure development through the construction of the new airport terminal in Kyzylorda.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804623/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556772/5581310/BUF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-wins-two-eurobak-awards-2025-for-social-responsibility-and-inclusion-302593928.html

