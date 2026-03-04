BYDFi Named Best All-in-One Crypto Trading Platform at Crypto Expo Europe, Extending Awards Momentum

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global crypto exchange BYDFi announced it has been named Best All-in-One Crypto Trading Platform at Crypto Expo Europe 2026, with BYDFi participating as a sponsor, marking the fourth major industry recognition BYDFi has received in the past year. Held March 1 to 2 in Bucharest, Romania, Crypto Expo Europe is positioned as Eastern Europe's largest crypto, blockchain, and Web3 conference, bringing together institutions, enterprises, regulators, and builders for two days of industry dialogue.

The CEE Awards Gala is built around a live, transparent voting mechanism as part of the ceremony, with winners announced on-site in the official program. The Best All-in-One Crypto Trading Platform category recognizes platforms that deliver an end-to-end trading experience across core user workflows, combining breadth of market access with product completeness and day-to-day usability.

All-in-One, Built Into the Product Stack

The Best All-in-One Crypto Trading Platform award reflects BYDFi's focus on building a complete trading stack around a CEX + DEX dual-engine approach, supporting different workflows in one connected experience.

On the centralized side, BYDFi supports spot trading across more than 1,000 pairs and perpetual contracts across more than 500 markets, with leverage options up to 200x and execution and risk controls designed for active derivatives participation. BYDFi also offers Copy Trading and automated trading bots that help users apply structured approaches across different market conditions.

On the onchain side, MoonX is integrated into BYDFi as an onchain trading engine that supports Solana, BNB Chain, and Base, providing access to more than 500,000 onchain trading pairs. MoonX offers fast token discovery, smart money tracking, and access to xStocks tokenized equities, helping users navigate fast-moving markets with clearer signals and streamlined execution.

A Look Back at BYDFi's Recent Awards

Alongside the Crypto Expo Europe recognition, BYDFi has also received additional industry acknowledgments over the past year:

A Milestone Year of Industry Recognition

Over the past year, BYDFi has made clear progress in product depth, market coverage, and global brand visibility, gaining recognition from both the community and the industry. These awards reflect BYDFi's continued progress toward a more complete, consistent, and user-first trading environment.

Regarding the Crypto Expo Europe honor, Michael, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi, said: All-in-one is where things are heading. This award confirms BYDFi is building in the right lane. Built for Reliability, BYDFi will keep raising standards across spot, derivatives, and onchain workflows, with a continued focus on execution quality, usability, and user protections as the platform scales.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United's Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026, BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts, plus Copy Trading, Automated Trading Bots, and the onchain tool MoonX, empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence. BYDFi has also established an 800 BTC Protection Fund to further strengthen user asset safeguards.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | How to Buy on BYDFi

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924690/image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924691/image2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782949/bydfi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bydfi-named-best-all-in-one-crypto-trading-platform-at-crypto-expo-europe-extending-awards-momentum-302703344.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.