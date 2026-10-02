Captain D's Builds Momentum for International Growth as Franchise Interest Expands Across Europe

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the leading fast-casual seafood franchise in the United States, is building momentum for international growth as interest from prospective franchise partners expands across Europe.

Following a successful international development trip earlier this year, Senior Vice President of International Operations and Development Hair Parra will return to Europe in October to meet with prospective franchisees and explore opportunities in additional markets. The trip is tentatively planned for the second week of October and is expected to include Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, with additional markets potentially added.

Interest in Italy has been particularly active, with Captain D's currently in conversations with prospective partners. The company is also exploring opportunities in Spain, including Madrid and Valencia, while Poland and France remain markets of interest.

"Every time we travel internationally, we come home with more conversations and more new relationships," said Parra. "It's exciting to get meaningful interest from experienced operators who recognize the opportunity in bringing a proven American seafood brand to their markets."

The international momentum comes as Captain D's enters a new phase of U.S. growth, highlighted by the September unveiling of its new restaurant design in San Antonio, Texas. The location is the first U.S. showcase for a refreshed experience, featuring a contemporary design and more inviting guest environment while maintaining the brand's familiar identity.

Captain D's plans to introduce the new design in additional U.S. markets, including Florida, Ohio and Oklahoma, while continuing to pursue qualified international partners.

"Our growth story is bigger than opening individual restaurants," said Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer for Captain D's. "We're evolving the Captain D's experience while staying true to what has made the brand successful for more than five decades. That combination is creating interest from operators who want to be part of the next chapter of Captain D's, both here in the U.S. and internationally."

Captain D's is seeking experienced restaurant operators, multi-unit franchisees and master franchise partners interested in developing multiple locations internationally. Prospective partners can contact franchising@captainds.com.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D's operates more than 530 restaurants across 23 states. Founded in 1969, the company serves quality seafood at accessible prices, including Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish from Alaska, grilled seafood, shrimp, seafood platters, made-to-order sides and other favorites. For more information, visit www.captainds.com or www.captaindsfranchising.com.

Media Contact:Jennifer WilliamsTidehouse AgencyCaptainDs@tidehouseagency.com919-459-3592

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