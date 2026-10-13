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CCTV+: Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints opens in Chinese capital

13 ottobre 2026 | 07.32
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints opened on Monday, with the release of a number of research findings, reports on city hotline services, and global case studies on urban governance.

Beijing's 12345 hotline is the city's unified government service platform, allowing residents to report problems, lodge complaints, and seek information on public services ranging from utilities and transportation to healthcare and housing.

Since 2019, the hotline has evolved from a traditional call center into a smart governance hub powered by big data and AI. Data generated by the hotline helps identify recurring issues and informs policy decisions, turning everyday public concerns into input for improving urban services. The hotline has so far handled around 200 million requests from individuals and businesses.

Digital technology, particularly artificial intelligence, is a key focus for the two-day event.

For many participants, the forum is an opportunity to learn from Beijing's experience in urban governance and explore ideas that could be applied in their own cities.

The discussions will continue on Tuesday, with more parallel sessions and field trips to local communities. Participants will have the opportunity to see how public services and urban governance work on the ground.

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