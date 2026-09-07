CDTL to Showcase E-Drive and EMB at IAA Transportation 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDTL, a developer of commercial vehicle e-drive systems, electromechanical braking (EMB) and chassis actuation technologies, will showcase its latest e-drive & EMB technologies and solutions for a full range of commercial vehicle applications at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover.

Under the theme "E-Drive + EMB — Defining Actuation for Driverless Commercial Vehicles," CDTL will present how drive and braking technologies can support the physical actuation layer of next-generation commercial vehicles.

As commercial vehicles become increasingly electrified, software-defined and automated, the industry is moving beyond how vehicles perceive and make decisions to a more fundamental question:

How are digital commands reliably converted into real vehicle motion?

CDTL sees distributed E-Drive and EMB as two key areas of vehicle actuation. Distributed E-Drive converts independently controlled propulsion and wheel-end torque, while EMB converts braking commands directly into wheel-end braking force through electromechanical actuation.

At IAA Transportation 2026, CDTL will highlight its EA5000NP distributed e-axle for heavy-duty commercial vehicles and its EMB system, alongside e-drive products for heavy trucks, city buses and advanced transit applications.

CDTL's distributed e-drive technology is already deployed across multiple commercial vehicle platforms and operating scenarios, providing a field-proven foundation for the company's next step toward more integrated drive and braking capability.

Visit CDTL at Hall 21, Booth D37.IAA Transportation 2026Press Day: Sept. 14, 2026Exhibition: Sept. 15–20, 2026Hannover, Germany

About CDTL

Hangzhou Contemporary e-Drive Technology Co., Ltd. (CDTL) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of electric drive and vehicle actuation systems for zero-emission commercial vehicles. With 15 years of industry experience, the company has established in-house capabilities spanning product design, R&D, engineering, testing and manufacturing.

CDTL's product portfolio includes distributed electric drive axles, electric drive systems, electromechanical braking (EMB) systems and related control technologies, serving applications across heavy-duty trucks, buses, Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) vehicles and specialized commercial vehicles. Its core control capabilities include DCU electronic differential control, EASR electronic acceleration slip regulation and DABS energy-recovering intelligent decoupling anti-lock braking technology.

The company's products and technologies have been deployed in commercial vehicle applications across China and international markets including France, Spain, the United States, Canada, Brazil and Australia. CDTL continues to advance its E-Drive + EMB technology platform to provide integrated drive and braking actuation solutions for next-generation commercial vehicles.

Website: www.cdtlevtech.comLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/91465731/admin/dashboard/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574667987925

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