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CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: UN Chinese Language Day Celebration with "Chinese Language Shining Civilizations" Event

12 aprile 2026 | 21.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "UN Chinese Language Day Celebration with "Chinese Language Shining Civilizations" Event"

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(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Marking the 17th annual UN Chinese Language Day, the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China at the United Nations, in partnership with China Media Group, presents "Chinese Language Shining Civilizations."

This international event on April 13, 2026 will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and global significance of the Chinese language.

UN Chinese Language Day, established by the United Nations in 2010, is celebrated every year on April 20 to honor Cang Jie, the legendary figure credited with creating Chinese characters. The date aligns with the traditional Chinese solar term "Grain Rain" (Guyu), highlighting the deep cultural roots and historical legacy of one of the world's oldest writing systems.

With over one billion native speakers, Mandarin Chinese holds the distinction of being one of the six official languages of the United Nations since 1946. Chinese plays a vital role in the promotion of multilingualism and cultural diversity across global platforms.

There is growing interest in Mandarin Chinese around the world as a unique force for understanding, writing and expressing reality. It brings societies closer together and creates a spirit of friendship. UN Chinese Language Day creates a platform for dialogue and fostering mutual learning, cultural exchange and global cooperation.

Mandarin Chinese is not only a tool for communication but also a bond that strengthens friendships and opens doors for countless students to new career paths and understanding of Chinese civilization.

The event on Monday at the UN headquarters in New York City will feature keynote addresses by esteemed diplomats and language experts, alongside classical musical performances that celebrate Chinese artistic traditions.

"Chinese Language Shining Civilizations" serves as a proud reminder of the enduring influence of the Chinese language throughout history and its vital role today in fostering communication and cultural exchange worldwide.

Contact : JoseDistribution@cgtnamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-un-chinese-language-day-celebration-with-chinese-language-shining-civilizations-event-302739919.html

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