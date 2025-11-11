CGTN "China's Green Revolution": Green Development Reimagined

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A CGTN documentary exploring how China is finding new ways of living in harmony with nature while increasing people's well-being, "China's Green Revolution" tells the stories of inspired individuals and enlightened policy that is fueling dynamic green development across China.

In the heart of the Taklimakan Desert, one man has spent two decades in a crusade to tame the shifting sands that destroy crops and overwhelm local communities. Jia Cunpeng is armed with the belief that if you truly love this desert, you can turn sand and desolation into lush green fields and economic opportunities. In Zhejiang province, fisherman Guo Wenbiao spends much of his free time collecting trash that is both choking the ocean and putting the lives of his fellow fisherman in danger. And visionary entrepreneur Chen Guanghui is turning some of this marine debris into pellets that sell for higher prices than virgin plastics, ensuring that ocean clean-up activities are sustainable. Across China, men and women with a deep connection to nature are helping to bring species back from the brink. Xi Zhinong uses his camera to document endangered species, and shine a light on important issues. Zhou Zhaoli's life is dedicated to one of the rarest creatures in the world, the Hainan Gibbon. In Yunnan province there is a place called Jingmai Mountain, where people have been cultivating tea trees for 13 centuries, where tea is sacred, and tradition deeply cherished. Community elder, Su Guowen holds fast to the belief that one should cherish the tea trees like one cherishes one's eyes. And from a younger generation, Xian Jin has turned to technology as she livestreams her culture and the charm of this unique place to the world. In China's frozen Northeast, ice and snow have become new drivers of the local economy, boosting tourism and fueling the zeal of entrepreneurs to forge Chinese carbon-fiber snowboards for a new era.

China's Green Revolution is a celebration of environmental defenders across China. With the support of government policy, their efforts and their example are encouraging others to join them. This is a story of how people across China are cultivating little nature reserves in their hearts, and finding ways for people and nature to thrive together.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jt1mRSc_9p4

