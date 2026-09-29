Companies risk losing their most AI-savvy employees while leaving majority behind: PwC

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing AI skills divide is creating a diverging workforce, with the majority of workers at risk of being left behind as access to learning and development falls – even as AI use and the pace of workplace change accelerate.

PwC's 2026 Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey, which interviewed nearly 50,000 workers across 48 countries and regions, finds diverging optimism in the growth trajectories and experiences of employees – as workers face rapid change, rising workloads and greater cost-of-living pressures.

Just 51% say they have access to the learning and development resources they need, down from 59% last year.

The divide is particularly stark among the 56% of 'engine room' workers whose skills are less scarce and who are not far along the AI learning curve: only two in five of those workers say they have access to the learning and development resources they need.

Meanwhile, workers who use AI daily are more confident in their job security, more likely to trust management and more confident about their ability to learn new skills.

Pete Brown, Global Workforce Leader, PwC, said:

"Workers are under growing pressure from rising workloads, rapid change and external uncertainty. But those using AI every day are more confident, more ambitious and more positive about their careers and prospects. The challenge for leaders is to keep developing those people – but not at the expense of the rest of the workforce."

AI adoption continues to rise but workers face growing pressures

Workers are feeling significant pressure. Only a third report having money left at the end of the month, down 8% year on year.

At the same time, almost a third (29%) say they have significantly less bargaining power than three years ago, more than double the number who disagreed. For fully remote workers, the proportion is 10 points higher.

When considering the biggest risks to job security, more workers cite economic volatility (57%) than AI taking on more tasks (44%) – with Gen Z more anxious across all these metrics.

Three-fifths (58%) of those who have experienced change in the workplace feel there has been more change in the last year than in previous years. Almost one-third (27%) say that feeling fatigued or burned out limits their productivity.

The vast majority of workers say they have also had to apply new skills in their job over the past year, with two-fifths (40%) saying this was to a large or very large extent.

Change is happening faster at leadership levels. More than half (51%) of senior executives and 46% of managers say they have applied new skills in their roles, relative to 29% of non-managers and 38% of entry-level workers.

But as workers face mounting pressure – AI adoption continues to rise: nearly two-thirds (64%) of all workers cite using AI at work in the past 12 months – a ten-point increase relative to last year. The proportion using Gen AI daily also increased from 14% to 22%. Roughly three-fifths (59%) of workers expect their use of AI tools in their job to increase over the next 12 months. This group reports that the use of AI makes them feel energised and empowered rather than tired and powerless, by margins of around 5:1.

Daily AI users in the workforce are also more optimistic: 68% report confidence in their job security compared to 57% for infrequent users. They are also more likely to ask for a promotion (+12 percentage points), trust top management (+15) and be confident they can learn new skills (+21).

The new workforce divide

While workers are broadly confident (61%) that they can develop skills growth – only half (51%) cite being able to access learning and development resources (down from 59%). To understand this further, the report segments the workforce into four groups:

The report highlights the need for employers to pay particular attention to the 'engine room' group. This group is less likely to be rewarded for using AI, learning new skills or challenging existing ways of working – yet they are the majority of the workforce, responsible for most of the day-to-day work within an organisation.

Meanwhile the 'front-runners' are seeing strong benefits from their position. They are most likely to over-index on being rewarded for challenging existing ways of working (1.5x global average) and learning new skills (1.2x global average). This group is also +33 points more likely to ask for a promotion.

In a challenge to employers seeking to retain their most valuable workers, almost a third (29%) of this group say they are very or extremely likely to change employer in the next year.

Pete Brown, Global Workforce Leader, PwC, concluded:

"There is a real risk that the global workforce is starting to move at different speeds. More than half of workers are not yet benefiting from AI and skills in the same way, while those with scarce skills and strong AI capabilities are becoming more confident and more mobile. Leaders need to think hard about where they invest in skills, how they give people the opportunity to adapt, and how they hold on to the capabilities they most need."

Notes to Editors

About PwC's 2026 Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey

PwC's 2026 Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey gathered responses from 49,364 workers across 48 countries and regions and 29 sectors in May and June 2026. The figures in this report are weighted proportionally to the working population's gender and age distribution in each country or region, ensuring workers' views are broadly representative across all major geographies.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 360,000 people in 130+ countries and territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

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