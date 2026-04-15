Delska Launches One of the Baltics' Most Advanced and Sustainable Data Centers in Riga

RIGA, Latvia, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delska, one of the leading data center operators in the Baltics, officially launched EU North Riga LV DC1 – a 10 MW data center designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). The project has received the Latvian Construction Annual Award (1st place in the "Production Facility, Industrial Building" category).

The event gathered more than 400 guests – government officials, foreign ambassadors, business leaders, and industry experts. The official ceremony featured speeches from highest government representatives, emphasizing the role of the new data center in strengthening secure, high-performance, and sustainable IT infrastructure in Latvia and the region.

"Two years ago, I had the honor of attending the topping-out ceremony of the new Delska data center and today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Latvia's IT sector. I am confident that EU North Riga LV DC1 will become a significant milestone in Latvia's digital development, proving our ability not only to follow global trends but also to actively shape them," emphasized Daiga Mierina, Speaker of the Parliament of Latvia.

In the second part of the event, Delska presented the project's vision and technological solutions, followed by presentations from international industry experts (Dell Technologies, 11Stream, Veeam) on key topics, including data centers as national infrastructure, artificial intelligence, sovereign computing, and data portability. The event concluded with a tour, giving guests a behind-the-scenes look at the data center's infrastructure.

The event has attracted significant regional and international interest from current and potential customers, and the data center is already preparing infrastructure for its first clients.

"The opening of the Delska data center is a strong signal of Latvia's economic maturity and its ability to attract secure, high-added-value investments. It demonstrates that Latvia is a stable and reliable location for future-oriented projects. Today, digital infrastructure forms the foundation of both economic resilience and national security. This project is also an example of how technological development can be combined with sustainability," said in her speech Evika Silina, Prime Minister of Latvia.

The project addresses the capacity shortage in major European hubs, prompting businesses to seek regions with available capacity. It marks the beginning of strengthening the Baltics as a competitive and sustainable digital infrastructure hub in Northern Europe.

About the Data Center

The 7,100 m² modular facility allows expansion up to 30 MW. It supports up to 250 kW per rack and meets Tier III standard, ensuring 99.982% uptime.

Targeting a PUE <1.3, the facility is powered by renewable energy from Northern European wind, solar, and hydro sources, while backup generators use Neste MY renewable diesel.

About Delska

Delska is one of the Baltics' leading data center operators, with 26+ years of experience. The company operates six data centers in Riga and Vilnius with a total capacity of 19 MW, along with points of presence in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, providing a range of IT infrastructure and cloud services.

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