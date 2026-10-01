Ditto Named a Product Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Identity Verification

KuppingerCole Analysts highlights Ditto's binding of verified identity to high-assurance authentication, and its no-code orchestration layer

BARCELONA, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditto has been named a Product Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Identity Verification 2026. The report evaluates 26 identity verification vendors serving the North American and European markets, and recognises Ditto Verify as a full-service verification offering — highlighting the binding of verified identity to high-assurance authentication, which allows organisations to carry proven trust forward across the customer relationship rather than re-establishing it at every interaction.

Expanding the definition of identity verification beyond vendors pairing document checks with biometric matching, the 2026 evaluation also brings in supervised video verification and verification drawn from authoritative data sources, measuring them against common criteria.

KuppingerCole reviewed functional areas including document verification, biometric verification, additional verification methods, automation and AI, privacy, and orchestration.

Product strengths highlighted include:

"Ditto is recognized for a full-service offering that combines document verification, face biometrics and liveness, attribute verification, and no-code workflow orchestration, and stands out for deployment flexibility, spanning on-premises to managed cloud, and for binding verification to high-assurance authentication."

Guillaume Teixeron — Senior Analyst, KuppingerCole Analysts

"Every institution we work with has the same problem initially. They spend real money establishing who a customer is, then discard that certainty the moment onboarding completes.

A verification is not a certificate you issue once and file away. Trust has to travel with the customer — into account recovery, into a high-value transaction, into the exact moments when customers are most likely to give up and fraud is most likely to succeed. That is what we mean by continuous identity; it is the harder thing to build and it is what KuppingerCole has recognised."

Gonzalo Alonso — Chief Executive Officer, Ditto

You can download the report from the Ditto website.

About Ditto

Ditto is the Identity and Access Management platform that replaces fragmented identity stacks with one Trust Stack: mobile app protection, identity verification and risk-based authentication, sharing signals across a single integration. Ditto's technology secures over one billion devices, verifies over one billion identities and authenticates billions of interactions for regulated organisations worldwide. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. ditto.id

About KuppingerCole Analysts

KuppingerCole Analysts AG is an independent global IT analyst firm headquartered in Germany. With more than 20 years of expertise in Identity & Access Management (IAM), cybersecurity, digital identity, and related areas, KuppingerCole provides independent research, advisory services, strategic guidance, and industry-leading events. The company is known for its strict independence and vendor-neutral analysis, helping enterprises, software vendors, and investors make informed technology and business decisions.

Adam SmithGlobal Head of Marketing & Communicationsadam.smith@ditto.id

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