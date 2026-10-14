DoGo Power Showcases Smart Grid-Forming ESS at EcoEnergy Expo, Deepening Presence in C&I Market

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Expo 2026, a leading trade fair dedicated to renewable energy development in Eastern Europe, opened in Kyiv. Under the theme "Lighting Up the World", DoGo Power is presenting its smart grid-forming energy storage solutions (ESS), delivering tailored technologies and products to meet the needs of local commercial and industrial (C&I) market and provide affordable, reliable, and stable green power.

Ukraine is accelerating its energy transition and the deployment of renewable energy, setting an official target of 1.5 to 2 GW of installed energy storage capacity by 2030. At the same time, as one of the world's major agricultural exporters, Ukraine's agricultural supply chain is increasingly dependent on stable electricity supply and distributed energy resources, driving growing demand for the integration of energy storage with agricultural production and research scenarios.

DoGo Power's smart grid-forming ESS is designed to address real local needs. Its 4S platform deeply integrates four core systems — EMS, PMS, PCS, and BMS — through a three-layer "Dispatch-Coordination-Control" architecture, achieving millisecond-level response and seamless grid-tied/off-grid switching within 20 milliseconds. The system operates stably even in weak grid environments with a Short Circuit Ratio (SCR) of 1 or above. Equipped with the Eco series of AI tools, it uses intelligent algorithms to optimize energy dispatch and operating parameters, reducing full-lifespan O&M costs — fully aligned with Ukraine's local requirements for enhanced grid resilience and remote, easy-to-maintain operations.

For C&I scenario, the flagship 1.672 MWh 10‑foot Container consolidates the functions equivalent to six 260kWh+ ESS cabinets, one combiner cabinet, one on/off-grid cabinet and one isolation transformer. It reduces initial CAPEX by 1.2 US‑cents/Wh and footprint by 35%, while cutting field labour costs and shortening project timelines by 5‑7 days. The unit operates as a self‑contained micro-grid, supporting multi‑energy inputs and within 20 ms seamless grid-connected/off-grid switching. Finely-graded capacity options and compatibility with third‑party inverters help owners right‑size systems and reuse existing assets.

Alongside the exhibition, DoGo Power hosted a themed workshop titled "Scenario-oriented + Grid-Forming + AI", bringing together grid technology experts, agricultural research institutions, and industry partners. The workshop explored application pathways and business models for grid-forming storage in supporting grid stability, distributed energy coordination, and integrated agricultural source-grid-load-storage systems, building a cross-sector platform for industrial collaboration.

During the expo, DoGo Power reached cooperation agreements with three key partners. With the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine (IH NAAS), the company plans to deploy 200+ smart grid-forming ESS in batches over the coming years across the institute's research bases and experimental farms — directly addressing pain points such as test data loss and unstable production power caused by grid outages in agricultural research scenarios, and supporting the continuous, stable operation of the agricultural research system. With local industrial partner NotaTrade and MIF, DoGo Power agreed to jointly provide channel partners and end users with reliable ESS and comprehensive full-lifespan service guarantees.

Looking ahead, DoGo Power will continue to work with local Ukrainian industrial partners, delivering scenario-oriented, grid-forming-supported, and intelligent efficiency-enhancing energy storage products and solutions to provide reliable technical support for the country's energy supply stability and green transition.

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