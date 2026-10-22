Durabook Introduces the R12 Rugged Tablet Active Edge AI Platform

The R12 Rugged Tablet handles demanding edge AI workloads, bringing local intelligence, a larger operational view, and flexible deployment to the field

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced its new R12 Rugged Tablet active edge AI platform. With the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 CPU, the R12 Rugged Tablet delivers exceptional computing power with enhanced AI performance, energy efficiency, and multitasking capability. It is well-suited to teams from defense, public safety, and industrial operations working from vehicles or outdoors where connectivity is unreliable.

With the potential for up to 412 TOPS of combined AI compute the platform is built for demanding edge AI workloads. 180 TOPS of integrated AI performance can process data from cameras, sensors, and connected systems locally, helping teams analyze information and use it to make decisions on the spot. The R12's integrated AI power can be boosted by an optional 232 TOPS of discrete GPU delivering up to 412 TOPS. This scalable architecture gives users the flexibility to run advanced AI inference, computer vision, and mission-critical software-enabled AI applications directly at the edge.

A unique and significant advantage of the R12 tablet is optional dedicated NVIDIA® RTX™ 2000 Ada graphics, which brings energy efficient workstation-class graphics performance to this fully rugged tablet for demanding visual and compute-intensive applications such as architectural visualization and digital content creation.

The R12 Rugged Tablet provides a 12.2-inch, DynaVue® sunlight readable display with brightness up to 1,200 nits so users experience the space and screen clarity to work with maps, imagery, sensor outputs, and multiple information layers. This resides within a chassis smaller than current 11.6-inch market tablets. When paired with a detachable backlit keyboard the R12 lets users move between touch-based field work and tasks that benefit from a keyboard, without changing devices.

"Rugged, powerful, and mission-ready, this Durabook tablet is taking its rightful place supporting AI at the edge for professionals in the field," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "The R12 Rugged Tablet enables a clearer view of information in mobile, space-constrained, or disconnected environments."

Even when connectivity is unreliable the R12 tablet is designed to receive data including 4K video and 8K content from cameras, sensors, and connected systems, process it locally, and support making better decisions more quickly. The R12 is equipped with an array of connectivity options including high-speed 2.5GbE LAN, Thunderbolt 4, USB and 4G/5G, and offers the rare option of up to two RJ-45 ports, and expansion options for purpose-built configurations.

In an ever-evolving mobile work environment, the R12 is protected with advanced security support, such as TPM 2.0 as standard, as well as a 5.0 MP IR camera for Windows Hello with dynamic shutter design, 13 MP rear camera with dynamic shutter design, and Windows 11 Secured-core PC, quick-release SSD and a fingerprint scanner.

Another distinctive feature of the R12 is its dual easy-removable battery design with optional hot-swappable, high-capacity battery technology so users in the field avoid downtime. It has an extended battery life of up to 20 hours.

Wherever performance and durability must coexist such as in defense, public safety, field service, or manufacturing applications the R12 Rugged Tablet is engineered for the mission with proven resistance to drops, shocks, vibration, dust, and extreme temperatures. The tablet meets MIL-STD-810H, 6-foot drop, and IP66 standards, and MIL-STD-461G for electromagnetic compatibility. It is further certified with ANSI/UL C1D2 for use in specified hazardous locations across oil and gas, petrochemical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, and other industries with potentially explosive atmospheres.

The new R12 Rugged Tablet is available for order now. For full specifications and more information, please visit: https://www.durabook.com/en/products/r12-tablet/

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About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

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