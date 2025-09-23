circle x black
First Mold is Moving its Prototype Division and Expanding Production Capacity

First Mold, an injection molding and rapid tooling specialist, is moving its prototype division closer to its Gangkou Industrial Park facility to solve problems related to production inefficiencies.

ZHONGSHAN, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mold is a leader in precision plastic parts manufacturing and rapid prototyping in China. In 2010, the company opened its Dongsheng facility, which is 13.5 kilometers (approx. 8.4 miles) from the First Mold Industrial Park in Gangkou Town. This separating distance has created operational inefficiencies like equipment deployment delays and longer technician commutes.

Closing this distance will boost CNC utilization by 90% and create space for new injection molding machines that will help the company increase its production capacity by 10%. For First Mold's clients, this will mean faster cycle time and 5-8% cost reduction.

"The CNC machines in both the new industrial park in Gangkou and the old factory are responsible for both rapid prototyping and rapid tooling projects," said General Manager James Li. "This was a decision made to maximize the efficiency of the machines' work. Technicians sometimes have to commute over 25 kilometers to coordinate production. This invariably results in a lot of wasted labor hours each year."

Key impacts of First Mold's strategic reorganization

To achieve its strategic reorganization, First Mold has leased a new building that sits on over 64,500 square feet. The new facility is only 0.8 kilometers (approx. 0.5 miles) from the newly constructed First Mold Industrial Park. Moving to the new facility will lead to the centralization of over 60 CNC machines and 20+ 3D printing machines previously spread between the two facilities.

"Relocation is not the purpose; reorganization of manufacturing logic is the essence." James Li said the new layout will bring the technical team's commuting time to zero and achieve equipment deployment time compression of 80%. "The goal is to increase the CNC utilization rate to more than 90%."

First Mold will close the Dongsheng facility and invest in new equipment, including JSW, GF+, Haitian, and other brands, to increase its monthly production capacity of precision injection molded parts.

About First Mold

First Mold was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Zhongshan, China. The company specializes in rapid prototyping, precision rapid tooling, and injection molding with China and Mexico dual base.

Business Contact: Christine Hong, Christine.hong@firstmold.com +86-13726029355

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-mold-is-moving-its-prototype-division-and-expanding-production-capacity-302563895.html

