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Five Years of Purposeful Fashion: LILYSILK Renews Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation for 'A Bloom of Care' Campaign

01 ottobre 2026 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacularly, announced the renewal of its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) through a new campaign, "A Bloom of Care," featuring a new sleepwear collection inspired by the lily flower.

Since 2022, LILYSILK and NBCF have partnered through monetary and gift-in-kind donations and cause-marketing campaigns. Over five years, LILYSILK has contributed $82,057.38 to NBCF, helping provide breast health education to 32 women, support 144 hospital partners, provide 23 mammograms, help 123 patients navigate care and engage 1,558 volunteers.

Their renewed collaboration centers on the Lily Embrace Collection, extending the existing Hope's Collection.

The Lily Embrace Collection

The campaign celebrates the quiet strength and resilience of women, presenting care as a force that grows through self-care and mutual support. Inspired by the lily flower, a symbol of renewal, compassion and strength, the Lily Embrace print features delicate lily motifs and soft, flowing lines in a soothing color palette, representing a warm, protective embrace.

The Lily Embrace Collection features three sleepwear pieces crafted from responsibly sourced 19-momme silk charmeuse, with a lustrous, pearl-like sheen on the front and a matte finish on the reverse — the Hope's Short Silk Print Nightgown, Hope's Lily-Print Silk Pajama Set and Hope's Full-Length Lily-Print Silk Pajama Set.

From September 11, 2026, to December 31, 2027, LILYSILK will donate 20% of gross retail sales from this collection to NBCF, supporting those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

"At LILYSILK, we believe beauty is not only about what we create. It is also about the care we extend - to ourselves, to each other and to the communities around us," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Through our continued partnership with NBCF, we hope to raise awareness, encourage conversation and support women's health for years to come."

"We are grateful to continue our partnership with LILYSILK and their commitment to Helping Women Now®. Together, we are making a meaningful difference for individuals and families affected by breast cancer," said Candice Hensley, Director of Strategic Partnerships. "We are truly honored to have them as a partner."

For more information, please visit LILYSILK's official website and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/five-years-of-purposeful-fashion-lilysilk-renews-partnership-with-national-breast-cancer-foundation-for-a-bloom-of-care-campaign-302892678.html

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