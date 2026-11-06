Flutterwave Named "Africa's Best Payments Infrastructure Provider" at Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026

SAN FRANCISCO and LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has been named "Africa's Best Payments Infrastructure Provider" at the Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026. The recognition highlights Flutterwave's role in strengthening Africa's payments infrastructure, enabling businesses to transact across borders and participate more effectively in the global economy.

Presented by Euromoney, a leading international financial publication with over 50 years of experience, the Transaction Banking Awards recognise excellence across the global transaction banking and payments industry. The recognition is a significant achievement as Flutterwave marks its tenth anniversary, celebrating a decade of work to simplify payments, connect markets, drive ecosystem growth, and support business growth across Africa and beyond.

Since its founding in 2016, Flutterwave has worked to simplify moving money across Africa's diverse financial markets. By connecting local payment methods, banking networks, and international payment systems through a single platform, the company helps businesses accept payments, reach new customers, and expand across borders. Over the past decade, Flutterwave has grown into a financial technology platform trusted by approximately four million individuals and businesses, from small and medium-sized enterprises to global organisations. The company has processed more than one billion transactions worth over US$50 billion, reflecting the scale of its operations and the growing demand for reliable, interoperable financial infrastructure across the continent.

Olugbenga 'GB' Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said: "Being recognised by Euromoney as Africa's Best Payments Infrastructure Provider is a proud moment for everyone at Flutterwave, particularly as we celebrate our tenth anniversary. When we started Flutterwave in 2016, our ambition was to make it easier for African businesses to move money and participate in the global economy.

He continued: "Ten years on, we have built infrastructure that supports millions of businesses and connects African markets to the rest of the world. This award recognises the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the partnerships that have helped us grow. It also reinforces why we started this journey. There is still significant work to be done to make payments across Africa simpler, faster, and more accessible. This is why we are continuing to evolve beyond payments, building a more comprehensive financial infrastructure that brings together payments, banking, stablecoin capabilities and other financial services to help businesses and individuals move, manage and access money more efficiently. We remain committed to building the infrastructure that will support the continent's next phase of economic growth."

Earlier this year, Flutterwave was recognised by CNBC and Statista as one of the world's top 250 fintech companies, while its Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, was named among the Top 100 Fintech Leaders by Fintech Magazine. These recognitions reflect the company's and its leadership's track record of payment excellence.

As Flutterwave enters its second decade, the company is expanding beyond payments to help businesses and individuals do more with their money. The acquisition of open banking company Mono and the securing of a Nigerian Microfinance Banking Licence mark important steps in this evolution, bringing payments, banking, and financial data capabilities closer together within its ecosystem.

Flutterwave is also advancing stablecoin-powered payment and settlement infrastructure, with strategic investments from Ripple and Circle reinforcing its ambitions in digital asset infrastructure. These capabilities are designed to support more efficient cross-border money movement and settlement, complementing the traditional payment networks that businesses rely on.

Alongside these developments, Flutterwave is expanding its multicurrency capabilities, helping businesses manage international collections and payments while serving customers across markets. Through its broader suite of financial products, the company is working towards a more connected platform where businesses can accept payments, access banking services, manage funds across currencies, and move money across borders with greater flexibility.

As Flutterwave looks to its next chapter, its ambition is to build on that foundation, bringing payments, banking, multicurrency capabilities, and stablecoin-powered infrastructure together to help businesses grow across Africa and the global economy.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flutterwave-named-africas-best-payments-infrastructure-provider-at-euromoney-transaction-banking-awards-2026-302932160.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.