GAC and AUMOVIO Showcase Innovation and Global Partnerships at IAA Mobility Munich

16 settembre 2025 | 13.44
MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening day of the IAA mobility in Munich, distinguished guests gather at the booth, GAC booth hosts leading global companies including BOSCH and AUMOVIO and senior executives from its partners. These deeply rooted in the automotive industry and a focus on smart mobility solutions companies experience GAC's latest technologies and models firsthand from a professional perspective.

The newly launched AION V and upcoming AION UT feature high-performance CCU, co-developed by GAC and AUMOVIO. This advanced platform ensures cybersecurity and safety compliance with European standards, showcasing strong collaboration for the European market. With over 17 years of innovative partnership, GAC combined AUMOVIO's cutting-edge technology with GAC's forward-looking vision to enhance vehicle performance and accelerate the new energy ecosystem. In the future, they remain committed to global product development.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774130/GAC.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-and-aumovio-showcase-innovation-and-global-partnerships-at-iaa-mobility-munich-302557586.html

