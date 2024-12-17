GCF and IMC Unveil Initiative to Evaluate IoT Security Certification

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT M2M Council (IMC), the world's largest trade association dedicated to the IoT sector and Global Certification Forum (GCF), the global industry organization focused on certification programmes for mobile and IoT devices, are teaming up to create a joint initiative to evaluate a global cybersecurity certification for IoT services.

GCF and IMC have formed a Joint Task Force to determine the feasibility of a holistic approach including devices, networks and IoT cloud/app platforms. This unique approach differs from most certifications for IoT security, which concentrate on certifying security mainly on the device side. Further information will be available at the IMC's booth and IMC-led panel discussion at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

Some of the leading technology and service providers to the IoT sector – including Aeris, DEKRA, Digi International, Element Material Technologies, Eurofins, filancore, Finite State, Keysight, MultiTech, Quectel, Rohde & Schwarz, SGS, Somos, Tartabit, Telit Cinterion, Thales, and Vodafone – have already agreed to participate in the Joint Task Force, which is open to the participation of additional companies.

"Massive increases in security breaches, coupled with sea-change technologies like AI, make this effort imperative. We see ensuring all three layers of the IoT stack as the only way to truly provide incremental security, and companies that are involved in advancing IoT technology understand that," says GCF's CEO Lars Nielsen.

A recent IMC survey shows that a strong plurality (41%) of companies responding see increased IoT security as a competitive advantage to drive revenue. "Another point made clear by our polling is that all sides of the IoT ecosystem are struggling to contend with different standards and regulations from different parts of the world – we hope to help alleviate this issue," says Sri Ramachandran, IMC Chair and CTO at Somos.

The IMC plans to promote the certification scheme to its membership of 28,000 enterprise users, product makers/designers, and apps developers that deploy IoT solutions. The GCF already certifies more than 600 products every year from nearly 100 vendors, including smartphones, modules, IoT devices and software clients. "An increasing share of all GCF's certifying activity is related to IoT services," says Nielsen.

Those interested in participating in the task force can register at https://www.iotm2mcouncil.org/imc-gcf-joint-task-force-on-iot-security/

About IMC: IMC is the largest professional organization dedicated to the global IoT sector. The IMC's Adopter Membership of 28,000 IoT users covers over 30 vertical markets of application from all around the globe. The IMC Board of Governors is comprised of 30 of the most influential IoT solutions providers, covering hardware, software, and connectivity services.

www.iotm2mcouncil.org

About GCF: for 25 years the Global Certification Forum (GCF) has been leading the global ecosystem facilitating interoperable devices, networks, and services, enabling reliable and secure wireless communications. GCF's solutions include IoT, 5G NR, LTE, Mission Critical Services and eSIM. GCF's over 350 members include major and smaller operators and service providers, device manufacturers and the test industry developing certification programmes.

www.globalcertificationforum.org