GFI Builds Eloquens® AI Directly Into GFI KerioConnect®, Bringing an AI Email Assistant to More Than 30,000 Organizations That Run Their Own Mail

Announced in Prague at ZEBR.AI Roadshow Praha 2026: GFI KerioConnect with embedded AI mail assistant delivers personalized, bespoke handling of user emails

PRAGUE, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, a global leader in AI-powered security and communications solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that Eloquens AI is now built directly into GFI KerioConnect, the mail and collaboration server deployed by more than 30,000 organizations around the world. GFI CEO Eric Vaughan announced the new innovation during his keynote at ZEBR.AI Roadshow Praha 2026, in the country where Kerio was founded in 1997.

AI email assistants such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and Gmail's Gemini were built for organizations that had already moved their mail to someone else's cloud. Many GFI KerioConnect customers run their own mail on purpose, to control their data, meet regulations or keep costs down. Eloquens AI gives them considerable AI help without giving up that choice.

"Since the start of the GenAI revolution, AI in email came with a hidden price tag: move your mail to Microsoft or Google first," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of GFI Software and IgniteTech. "Tens of thousands of GFI KerioConnect customers chose to run their own mail for security and privacy and they should not be penalized for that choice. Now we are delivering one of the most advanced AI email assistants in the market, inside the server they already own."

The inbox, handled before you open itWithin minutes of a message arriving, Eloquens AI decides what it needs. Notifications and newsletters move to a No Reply Needed folder. Messages that need a decision stay in the inbox, clearly labeled. Routine questions get a reply waiting in Drafts, written in the user's own voice and ready to review and send. Every decision comes with its reasoning, so users can act faster with more confidence. Eloquens AI works in GFI KerioConnect webmail, the desktop client and Microsoft Outlook.

The customer stays in controlEloquens AI is off until an administrator turns it on from the GFI KerioConnect administration console. Mail stays on the customer's own server, administrators choose exactly which mailboxes get the assistant and they can turn it off at any time. One click starts a 30-day free trial, with no sales call or setup. For managed service providers (MSPs), it is a new service they can offer every customer from the console they already use.

"Kerio was born here in the Czech Republic, and our partners have trusted it with their customers' email for years," said Zdeněk Bínek, CEO of ZEBR.AI. "Eloquens AI gives every one of those partners something new to offer tomorrow morning, on servers they already manage."

AvailabilityEloquens AI, the AI email automation platform GFI's sister company IgniteTech created in 2024, is available today to GFI KerioConnect customers running version 10.0.9-10757 or later. Click here to watch the demo, see how it works and start your free trial.

About GFI SoftwareGFI Software delivers AI-powered security, network management and communications software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). GFI products include GFI KerioConnect®, GFI KerioControl®, GFI MailEssentials® and GFI AppManager™ AI, and are available through thousands of partners worldwide. Learn more at gfi.ai.

About IgniteTechFounded in 2010, IgniteTech is a leading AI-first enterprise software company. Its AI portfolio includes Eloquens® AI for intelligent email communication, MyPersonas® for cloning expertise and Adminio™ AI for meeting coordination, all built on the company's patent-pending AI-enabled data structures.

About ZEBR.AIZEBR.AI, formerly Zebra Systems, is an AI-first value-added distributor that helps partners adopt AI technologies quickly. For more than 15 years, it has been one of GFI Software's leading distributors, serving partners across Europe and North America.

ContactsFor Media Inquiries: media@gfi.aiFor Business Inquiries: sales@gfi.aiFollow: LinkedIn / X

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