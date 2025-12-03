circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

GoAERO Global Emergency Response Flyer Competition Announces Prototype Winning Teams

03 dicembre 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

$320,000 was awarded to 8 Prototype winners to support the creation of their life-saving aircraft in competition's first flying phase

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the GoAERO Prize, the $2+ million USD international competition to create Emergency Response Flyers, announced 8 prototype winners that will receive a total of $320,000 in GoAERO awards. With support from NASA, RTX, Honeywell, and 20+ other organizational partners, the winning teams will fly their aircraft at a Final Fly Off at NASA Ames Research Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. View the new winners video here.

The 8 prototype winners are:

The safe, portable, autonomy-enabled aircraft in development will be used to rescue people and respond to natural disasters, everyday medical emergencies, and humanitarian crises. The prototype winners announcement comes on the heels of a historically difficult year for global emergency response; deadly flooding struck central Texas, wildfires raged in California, Jamaica was devastated by one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall, Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula saw one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded, and worldwide heatwave records were shattered. Meanwhile, funding for FEMA and other disaster relief agencies became more limited, road congestion worsened with Americans spending more time stuck in traffic than ever before, and EMS response times continued to lag in both urban areas and rural communities.

"The GoAERO aircraft are needed now more than ever," said Gwen Lighter, GoAERO Founder and CEO. "GoAERO was founded to create both the transformative flight technologies that save lives, and the collaborative network across industry, government, and first responder organizations to ensure the safe and effective future deployment of these emergency response aircraft."

GoAERO is currently composed of 201 teams from 85 countries around the globe creating their Emergency Response Flyers. Teams do not need to win a previous stage prize in order to continue into the next round of the competition, and new teams can join the competition at any time, regardless of whether or not they participated in previous stages. The final GoAERO Fly-Off event will feature three separate missions testing specific skills and capabilities relevant to public good missions when an additional $1.65 million will be awarded to winning teams.

About GoAERO

In 2024, GoAERO launched the GoAERO Prize, which is a global competition committed to inspiring the creation of Emergency Response Flyers that rescue people in danger and respond to disaster wherever it is found. With more than $2 million in prizes, the competition will create safe, portable, robust, autonomy-enabled flyers. Teams competing in the GoAERO Prize will compete over a three-year period and benefit from expert mentorship, global exposure, access to software, products and services, and monetary prizes. To register a team or learn more about the GoAERO Prize, please visit: GoAEROprize.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837422/GoAEROPrototypes.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goaero-global-emergency-response-flyer-competition-announces-prototype-winning-teams-302631583.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38175 en US ICT Salute_E_Benessere Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Pietrangeli, Abodi alla camera ardente: "E' giornata di dolce tristezza" - Video
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo, a ottobre -6%
Ryanair Prime, dopo 8 mesi chiude il piano sui voli scontati
Scuola, Valditara: "Mettere al centro la persona, orgoglioso dell’azione di governo"
Boldrini: "Albanese? Su La Stampa ha sbagliato, un attacco va condannato" - Video
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, ecco la classifica 2025 di dove si vive meglio
Papa Leone in Libano, messaggio di pace per una nazione in crisi
Il coro ProPal a Monteverde: "Palestina libera e Israele trasferito in America" - Video
Eddie Brock tra i big di Sanremo, ieri sul palco di Alfa - Video
Squadre speciali e droni a Fiumicino per un'esercitazione, simulato un attacco terroristico - Video
Montepulciano, oltre 1200 persone a evento Pd: "Qui per rafforzare leadership Schlein" - Video
Esercitazione antiterrorismo a Fiumicino, prefetto Giannini: "Test su reazione e soccorso" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza