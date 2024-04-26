Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises Announce Global Partnership, Bringing Travel Benefits Across Land and Sea

The New Partnership Offers Vacationers and Team Members Rewards at Hard Rock and Seminole Casinos, Hotels and Cafes, and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises Vacations

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 26, 2024/PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) brands, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, today unveiled a global partnership that will benefit both vacationers and team members of the brands. Travelers around the world can take advantage of accommodations, meals, discounts and more at Hard Rock and Seminole casinos, hotels and cafes, and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises vacations based on the milestone announcement made by two of South Florida's largest private employers.

The millions of combined members of the brands' casino rewards programs will enjoy reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean's Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises' Blue Chip Club anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations, or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

Through this partnership:

To learn more about this exciting new partnership and other additional benefits that include special discounts for global team members of the combined companies, please check out the full release here.

