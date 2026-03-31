Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Announces 2026 International Jazz Vocals Competition in Paris in Partnership with Fondation Louis Vuitton

WASHINGTON and PARIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz today announced that its renowned International Jazz Competition will spotlight jazz vocals in 2026 and, for the first time in its history, will take place outside of the United States—in Paris, France, in partnership with the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Widely recognized as the world's most prestigious jazz competition, the Institute's International Jazz Competition has played a pivotal role for nearly four decades in identifying and elevating the next generation of jazz artists. The 2026 edition will bring together exceptional young vocalists from around the world to compete on an international stage. Open to musicians age 30 and under, the Competition will award more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes, including a $50,000 first-place award presented by the Fondation Louis Vuitton, as well as $25,000 for second place and $10,000 for third place.

The Competition weekend, taking place in the Auditorium of the Fondation, will include a highly anticipated Semifinals round on Saturday, October 10, followed by the Competition Finals and a spectacular All-Star Gala Concert on the evening of Sunday, October 11. The distinguished jury will be led by acclaimed jazz vocalist and Trustee of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, Dee Dee Bridgewater, joined by an all-star panel of internationally celebrated artists.

Past winners of the Competition on vocals who have gone on to become leading voices in jazz include Jazzmeia Horn, Jane Monheit, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gretchen Parlato, and Veronica Swift—artists who today define and shape the global jazz landscape.

Herbie Hancock, Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, said:

"The 2026 edition of the Competition will focus on jazz vocals. The human voice is the very first instrument. A singer can tell a story in a way that connects directly with the listener. Music allows us to communicate emotions, ideas, and experiences that go beyond words. A great vocalist brings those worlds together—language and music—in a way that feels deeply human."

The Institute's International Competition has discovered extraordinary artists, serving as a vital bridge between emerging talent and the future of jazz. In addition to the vocalists noted above, the Competition has helped launch the careers of many distinguished artists, including saxophonists Joshua Redman and Melissa Aldana; pianist, composer, and Academy Award winner Kris Bowers; bassist Ben Williams; and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire.

The Institute is proud to partner with the Fondation Louis Vuitton, a leading cultural institution dedicated to making art accessible to all. The Fondation presents a dynamic program of contemporary and modern art exhibitions and live performances across disciplines, including a strong commitment to classical and jazz music programming in its state-of-the-art Auditorium. Its iconic building was designed by the late Frank Gehry, a valued member of the Institute's Board of Trustees and recipient of the Herbie Hancock Humanitarian Award, further underscoring the deep connection between the two institutions. Since its inauguration in 2014 the Fondation has become a landmark of contemporary architecture in Paris and a leading venue for international cultural programming, attracting over 12 million visitors.

The Competition will be streamed globally on Medici.tv, FLV Play (the video platform of the Fondation Louis Vuitton's website) and YouTube, ensuring that audiences around the world can experience the excitement of the performances and the emergence of jazz's next generation of artists. In addition to the Competition performances, the program will include special masterclasses at the Fondation, offering jazz education opportunities for local organizations and students.

Applications for the 2026 International Jazz Vocals Competition are now available at hancockinstitute.org/competition. All materials must be received no later than July 15, 2026. Further details, including judges and ticketing information, will be announced at a later date.

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz is a nonprofit education organization offering the world's most promising young musicians college-level training by internationally acclaimed jazz masters and presenting public school music education programs for young people around the world. The Institute preserves, perpetuates, and expands jazz as a global art form, and utilizes jazz as a means to unite people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities. All programs are provided free of charge. In partnership with UNESCO—the Paris-based United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization—the Institute is the lead nonprofit organization responsible for planning, promoting, and producing International Jazz Day, a global celebration of jazz and its role in cultural diplomacy, observed annually on April 30 in more than 190 countries.

For more information, please visit hancockinstitute.org.

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